Samsung launches the luxury back of the Galaxy Watch 4 made with rare metal and unique design

Samsung recently announced a new luxury model referring to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, an edition that arrives with design changes and limited units, as well as having a premium construction and using high-quality materials, including a metal belonging to the platinum group.
Although it maintains exactly the same hardware as the common model, this luxury version stands out for boasting a more elegant and modern construction, being made with a unique coating of premium rhodium, a very rare transition metal that has anti-corrosive properties, further increasing the watch’s strength.
It arrives with three straps included in the kit, one of leather, rubber and fabric, matching the silvery white look of the device’s dial and also featuring Thom Browne’s signature colors — red, white and black.
As stated before, the watch’s technical sheet is identical to the common model, that is, it still doesn’t support LTE and maintains the same performance and firmware present in the 42 mm variant.
With limited availability, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition will be available for purchase starting next Wednesday (29) in the United States, and it is possible to purchase it for US$ 800 (~ BRL 4,240) in 42mm version and only Bluetooth connectivity.
What did you think of this deluxe edition of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic? Would you buy to have a rare metal available? Tell us, comment!