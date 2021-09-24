Samsung launches the luxury back of the Galaxy Watch 4 made with rare metal and unique design

Samsung recently announced a new luxury model referring to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, an edition that arrives with design changes and limited units, as well as having a premium construction and using high-quality materials, including a metal belonging to the platinum group.

Although it maintains exactly the same hardware as the common model, this luxury version stands out for boasting a more elegant and modern construction, being made with a unique coating of premium rhodium, a very rare transition metal that has anti-corrosive properties, further increasing the watch’s strength.

It arrives with three straps included in the kit, one of leather, rubber and fabric, matching the silvery white look of the device’s dial and also featuring Thom Browne’s signature colors — red, white and black.