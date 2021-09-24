São Paulo discusses termination of contract with Éder

Éder in his presentation with the São Paulo shirt. Contract ends in December of next year (Rubens Chiri/São Paulo)

Daniel Alves may not be the only one to leave São Paulo via termination. In recent days, Tricolor was approached by striker Éder to discuss the breach of contract in a friendly way. The reason: he feels that he has not been as useful as he could in Morumbi.

Important: Officially, Tricolor does not confirm the news, although two sources at the club have confirmed the news to Blog.

It is worth remembering, for example, that Éder did not leave the bench in the last two matches, against Atlético-GO and América, both at Morumbi, by option of Hernán Crespo.

The board of directors of São Paulo, for the most part, is against the termination with Éder because they understand that he can still be useful. Anyway, the parties even discussed alternatives for the termination of the contract, which only ends in December 2022.

However, there was no financial agreement. The Blog found that Éder would like to receive four salaries to terminate with Tricolor, which offered only one month of compensation. The attacker earns about R$ 600 thousand monthly.

Since he was signed at the beginning of the year, Éder has played 23 games, scored five goals and provided two assists. His season was marked by some injuries, which prevented him from playing more often.