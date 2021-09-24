São Paulo opens xepa with booster vaccine for health professionals

The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo announced that xepa is open for a booster dose against covid-19 for health professionals. In addition to the profession, you must be at least 18 years of age.

In the announcement, the capital of São Paulo said that it will also include elderly people aged 60 or over “who have already taken the second dose or single dose for at least six months” in the xepa. Registration for both groups can be done from today.

In the regular schedule in São Paulo, adults with a high degree of immunosuppression and who have received the last coronavirus vaccine (second dose or single application) for at least 28 days are eligible for the third dose.

In addition to this group, elderly people over 80 years old who received the last immunization to prevent the virus for at least six months are entitled to the third dose in the city of São Paulo.

first dose

The capital of São Paulo is vaccinating all adults and adolescents between 12 and 17 years of age with the first dose. Last week, the Ministry of Health had recommended the suspension of the group’s immunization, but the state of São Paulo kept the vaccination despite that.

At a press conference yesterday, the executive secretary of the ministry, Rodrigo Cruz, explained that the suspension proposed last week was to investigate two facts. The first was the death of a teenager in São Bernardo do Campo (SP) seven days after taking Pfizer’s immunizing agent, the only one approved in Brazil for this age group.

Anvisa, however, promptly discarded the hypothesis that death was motivated by the vaccine and, yesterday before the press conference, concluded that what happened is compatible with PTT (Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura), a rare and serious autoimmune disease of the young woman from São Bernardo.

Another point of investigation by the Ministry of Health was that, in the database, some adolescents were listed as having received vaccines other than Pfizer’s. But it was concluded that this was the case for only 0.7% of adolescents and, yesterday, the ministry again recommended the vaccination of people between 12 and 17 years old with Pfizer.