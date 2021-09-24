São Paulo will again have audiences in stadiums from October 4th | São Paulo

São Paulo will once again have audiences in stadiums for football matches in October 4th. From that date, the permitted occupancy will be 30%.

According to Governor João Doria, the return will be gradual: on October 15th, 50% of the capacity of the arenas will be allowed and on November 1st, 100%. Even with the release, health and prevention regulations against Covid must be complied with.

Admission will be free for those who have the complete vaccination schedule, that is, who have taken the second dose or the single dose of immunizers. Clubs must demand proof of vaccination from fans at the stadiums: two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of Janssen.

For those who have received only the first dose, it will be necessary to present an antigen test within 24 hours of departure and PCR within 48 hours.

The use of a mask will be mandatory in all sectors of the stadium.

2 of 2 Governor João Doria announced the return of the public to football stadiums as of October 4 — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Governor João Doria announced the return of the public to football stadiums as of October 4 — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

4/10 – 30%

10/15 – 50%

11/1 – 100%

According to data from the consortium of press vehicles, São Paulo already has more than half of the population with the complete vaccination schedule and, thus, fully immunized against Covid. According to the bulletin this Thursday (23), 52.68% of the population of the state has taken the necessary doses for immunization.