Schools enter into an agreement with Liesa and TV Globo and champion sambas will be released after recordings

The marketing director of the Independent League of Samba Schools (Liesa), Gabriel David, revealed this Thursday night, after a meeting with the carnival directors of the associations and members of TV Globo, that the results of the champion sambas may be released after each recording made in Cidade do Samba, next week.

“Schools will be able to promote their sambas within their courts or sheds, in small lives, right after the recordings. Next week, we will have all the champion sambas. The disclosures will be from the schools. In fact, it was very difficult for us to lock in this information and use it as a mechanism to boost schools. Each one will adopt their different way of promoting their samba”, said Gabriel David.

Next Tuesday, September 28, TV Globo begins the process of recording the programs “Desafio do Samba”, with the choices of works by the Special Group of Rio de Janeiro, which will be shown on open TV, starting from the October 16, on five consecutive Saturdays, after the “Altas Horas” program. The presentation will be by journalist Luiz Roberto and comments by Milton Cunha and Teresa Cristina.

Below, you can listen to the sambas. Just click on the name of the schools

Each show will last 63 minutes. The advertising market showed interest in the product and TV Globo managed to sell specific commercial quotas for this attraction in its grid. Thus, the samba schools will also receive a financial percentage.