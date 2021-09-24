‘Scientists have become my VIP group in the theaters’, says Deborah Colker, who opens a show inspired by her grandson’s incurable disease

When Carlinhos Brown says that he almost never rests, Deborah Colker raises her hands above her head and moves her fingers frantically. The choreographer from Rio says that she and her colleague face life like a waterfall — “Yes, we sleep very little”, she adds. The two are excited and share ideas at an unstoppable pace.

Read more: The routines of Brazilian dance companies in the pandemic

— I usually say to my dancers: “When we’re tired, we need to give everything we have, because more and better will come,” says Deborah. “I think a lot about this waterfall thing, about being tireless. And Carlinhos also has that inside him.





Previous Photo







Next Photo



The first professional partnership between the artists and friends three decades ago, not by chance, drives a whirlwind of references and meanings. This is “Cura”, a show with an original soundtrack by Brown and 13 dancers from the Company, which reaches the public after successive postponements caused by the pandemic. The premiere takes place this Saturday (9/25), at 8 pm, with live broadcast on Globoplay, which will have an open signal for non-subscribers across the country. From the 6th onwards, the production will begin in person, at Cidade das Artes, in Barra, and then move on to São Paulo.

With dramaturgy by Rabbi Nilton Bonder and art direction and scenography by Gringo Cardia, “Cura” walks through the worlds of faith and science, in all their pluralities, to compose a narrative about comprehensive aspects evoked by the noun. The result is a “libretto”, as Deborah puts it. In fact, the choreographer’s voice appears in one of the numbers, and the dancers sing on stage, something unprecedented.

Scene from the show ‘Cura’ by Deborah Colker Dance Company Photo: Leo Aversa / Agência O Globo

Brown admits that he frowned upon hearing the choreographer’s proposal, back in 2018. When he started the first research for the project, Deborah asked the Bahian to seek, through music, “the cure for what has no cure”, one of the guiding principles of dramaturgy.

News: Copacabana Palace Theater reopens to the public fully restored

The song that opens the show “down” in Brown all of a sudden, inside an elevator, he remembers. The musician liked the feeling and, from then on, alongside Deborah, managed to learn Aramaic, Yoruba and African dialects to create a sound “that shakes the planet with his feet and hands”, praises the choreographer.

— After having done the soundtrack for the movie “Rio” (from 2011), I no longer believed that it was possible to seek something like this. But I gained courage, and now I feel cured,” says Brown. — Wow, I’ve done many hits in this country. I have to produce the music that heals me too, and not just the one that brings the joy of carnival. The hit shortens perceptions. Marisa (mount) he always told me, for example, that Tribalistas is beautiful, but dangerous. She said it was because people might want us just like that, and that we don’t need absolute success. I understood that the possibility of error is what makes the song bigger.

Musician Carlinhos Brown and choreographer Deborah Colker Photo: Roberto Moreyra / Agência O Globo

Personal search leads to a universal theme

Conceived almost four years ago, long before the current health crisis broke out, “Cure” is a reflection of a journey traced by Deborah Colker since her 12-year-old grandson Theo was born with bullous epidermolysis, an incurable disease that causes skin blisters when less contact. Since then, the choreographer has visited hospitals around the world, became close to scientists (“they have become my vip gang in the theaters”, she jokes), investigated religions that “sing and dance the cure”, traveled to Mozambique, in Africa, and understood, albeit with some resistance, the power of acceptance and resilience, but “without giving up the fight”.

It is the voice of Deborah’s grandson that kicks off the show. In a recording made a few years ago by his grandmother, the boy reviews the Yoruba myth of Obaluaê, the son of Nanã and Oxalá who is abandoned by his mother after being born with his body full of wounds. In the story, the child is welcomed by Iemanjá, who protects him with a sacred straw garment. The plot condenses, in a way, the main message drawn by the dancers on stage. “Healing” goes beyond the merely autobiographical to reflect on universal themes such as pain, limits, grit, fiber and struggle, terms that are projected onto the stage.

Scene from the show ‘Cura’, by Deborah Colker Dance Company Photo: Leo Aversa / Publicity

— With Obaluaê, who is the orixá of disease and cure, I came to understand that there is no cure without disease and there is no disease without a cure either. Strength is within fragility, and silence is in the scream. And I don’t say that in a chat for English to see. It’s something real – emphasizes the choreographer. — (The singer and songwriter) Leonard Cohen, one of the people who inspires me, says there is a crack in every surface, and that’s how light enters. It is in imperfection that light passes.

Funarte: With collections at risk, foundation faces budget cuts of more than R$100 million in a decade

The motto of “Cure” — which has a less abstract dramaturgy, something already present in “Dog without feathers”, the company’s latest work — was found by Deborah as soon as she received the news of the death of scientist Stephen Hawking, in 2018. There , something clicked in the carioca’s mind, and she realized that, deep down, someone had already found the cure that she had been chasing so much.

“The guy was a genius. Doctors had given three years of life after the diagnosis of ALS (Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), and the man lived another 50, just fluttering his eyelids,” says Deborah. ‘After many conversations with Nilton Bonder, I saw how healing it is to approach another’s pain. And I also realized that the idea of ​​asking is already healing.

novelty in sight

This is the reason for such permanent restlessness that makes the choreographer see life as a waterfall — and that launches her on this “adventure of seeking a cure for what has no cure, because a cure has to exist”.

Scene from the show ‘Cura’, by Deborah Colker Dance Company Photo: Leo Aversa / Agência O Globo

At 60, more than ever, Deborah Colker doesn’t like to waste time. She repeats this at least three times in about an hour of the interview, and soon announces that she needs to resume rehearsals with the group, “because there is still a lot to resolve”. Carlinhos Brown laughs and nods. Eventually, to Deborah’s astonishment, the Bahian reveals that he created an unprecedented instrumental record while composing the songs for “Cura”. He plays on one of them, and the choreographer laughs (“I’ll have to do another show, have you seen it?”).

— Yeah, I gained so much confidence that I made a side album. I’ll show you what maybe the B side of “Cure” is — he says, justifying that he is always involved in “a thousand projects at the same time”, from participating as a jury in the program “The Voice Brasil” to creating singles with other colleagues ( This year alone there have been at least seven, one of them in honor of ex-BBB Juliette). — My way of learning is always living with the other. I’m not ashamed to say that I had little learning time in schools and only read three entire books in my life. I look for my school in experienced friends, as I do now with Deborah.