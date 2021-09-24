Scientists wanted to release coronavirus particles in bats

Scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China planned to research genetically engineered coronaviruses to release aerosols containing modified virus proteins into populations of bats in caves in China, with the aim of inoculating them against diseases that could leap into human beings, says a group who said they had access to documents from 2018 reporting the research project.

The Drastic group, which brings together activists investigating the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, claimed to have anonymously received documents from the so-called “Defuse Project”. The documents, which were not posted on the group’s website, are said to be a proposal made by the US research center EcoHealth Alliance (EHA) and the Wuhan Institute of Virology (IVW) to receive research funding from Darpa, the US federal agency for advanced searches.

According to excerpts from the documents reproduced by the group on its website, the project, led by Peter Daszak, president of the EHA, requested US$ 14 million for research funding from Darpa, which rejected the proposal.

According to Drastic, research plans, submitted 18 months before the emergence of the first recorded cases of new coronavirus infection, included the release of nanoparticles and aerosols containing “chimeric spike proteins” from coronaviruses from bats in caves in Yunnan, China.

Drastic wrote in a statement: “Since we find in this proposal a discussion of the planned introduction of specific cleavage sites for humans, a review by the broader scientific community of the plausibility of artificial insertion is warranted.”

The statement refers to the adaptation undergone by Sars-CoV-2 at the spike protein cleavage site, which allowed the virus to infect human cells.

Darpa has denied funding any research associated with the EcoHealth Alliance or the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and has stated that it cannot confirm whether or not it has received this proposal for funding.

“Under the US Federal Acquisition Regulations, we are not at liberty to disclose who may or may not have submitted a bid in response to any of the agency’s notices. Furthermore, information contained in the bids is considered proprietary and only may be released by the bidder,” Darpa said in a statement to news website Newsweek.

“That said, Darpa has never directly or indirectly financed, as a subcontractor, any activity or researcher associated with the EcoHealth Alliance or the Wuhan Institute of Virology,” the statement continues.

The group claiming to have received the documentation says Darpa has turned down funding for the research because of concerns about virus-gaining research. One of the reasons listed for the refusal states that: “The proposal is considered to potentially involve gain-of-function research, because they propose to synthesize spike glycoproteins that bind to human cell receptors and insert them into the structure of the Sars-CoV to assess whether they can cause a disease similar to that caused by SARS”.

Also part of the team that submitted the proposal, according to Drastic, are researchers from the University of North Carolina (USA) and the National Wildlife Health Center of the US Geological Survey.