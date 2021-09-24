Scoliosis correction surgery in children by SUS is now offered by hospital in Salvador | Bahia

The Hospital Martagão Gesteira, located in the neighborhood of Tororó, in Salvador, started to offer surgery to correct scoliosis in children through the Unified Health System (SUS). The first surgical procedure of this type performed at the unit was on Monday (20), in a 16-year-old patient.

Considered highly complex, the surgery is to correct scoliosis, a shortening of the spine, caused by lateral curvature and rotation. It is a progressive disease that, over time, can compress the lungs and, indirectly, the heart.

For patients diagnosed with scoliosis and who require surgical intervention, the appointment can be made by calling (71) 3041-3800 or in person at the Hospital’s outpatient clinic.

The 16-year-old girl, who did not have her identity disclosed, had a 56-degree deviation in her spine. The hospital detailed that the surgery was on Monday and lasted about six hours.

If the adolescent did not undergo surgery, the deformity would continue to progress during her life and, over time, compression of the lung and heart could occur, making breathing and quality of life difficult.

