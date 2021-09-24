Secret Truths 2: OMG! First trailer has lots of sex, explosions and heated discussion between Angel and Giovanna! watch

OMG!!! Globoplay took everyone by surprise by releasing, this Thursday (23), the first trailer of “Secret Truths 2“! Among the silly scenes of the preview, we see models parading on a catwalk, explosions, a lot of makeouts and vuco vuco, as well as heated arguments — mainly between Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira)!

At the end of the novel written by Walcyr Carrasco, after murdering Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), Angel finally finds the “happy ending” in the arms of Guilherme (Gabriel Leone). However, the game will turn… That’s because Giovanna is tirelessly searching for the culprit in her father’s death, and will try to prove her suspicions with the help of the character of Romulo Estrela. Jeez behind the vixe!

“Seductive Angel is back for the second season of ‘Secret Truths.’ Now a widow, penniless and with a sick child to raise, she returns to the glamorous world of fashion and luxury prostitution. Meanwhile, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) is determined to prove that Angel killed her father Alex, and hires a mysterious investigator, who ends up falling in love with the model.”, says the synopsis published by TV Globo. For this one, no one really expected!

Check the preview below:

I WAS NOT PREPARED FOR THOSE SCENE! #SecretTruths2 comes a lot there! 🥵😱👀 pic.twitter.com/2RRnrO69vN — globoplay (@globoplay) September 23, 2021

thunderous success

“Secret Truths” debuted on Globo in 2015, showing the “B side” of the fashion universe, when the naive Arlette (Camila Queiroz) moves to São Paulo with the dream of becoming a catwalk superstar, but falls into a trap to do so. programs with powerful men. It is on one of these dates, already using the name Angel, that she meets Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) and sees her life turn upside down. In a dangerous relationship, she puts the lives of the people she loves most at stake.

With the positive repercussions of the first part of the novel – and the exciting ending -, nothing could be more fair than producing a sequel. The sequel is being produced and is expected to be launched this year, exclusively on the Globoplay streaming platform. Later, the project will go to open TV.