See 8 Tips to Gain Muscle Mass Faster

To gain muscle mass, the routine is a little different from those who hope to lose weight. Regular physical activity is essential, in addition to following a diet that is adequate for the purpose, giving preference to foods rich in protein. But, unlike the slimming diet, eating more than you spend is recommended.

It is also important to give the muscle time to rest and allow it to grow: during exercise, muscle fibers are injured and send a signal to the body that indicates the need for muscle recovery, and it is during this process that muscle mass is gained.

The 8 best tips to gain muscle mass quickly and efficiently are:

1. Do each exercise slowly

Weight training exercises should be performed slowly, especially in the muscle contraction phase. When performing this type of movement, more fibers are injured and the gain in muscle mass will be more effective during the muscle recovery period.

In addition to favoring hypertrophy, the slower performance of the movement also makes the person acquire greater body awareness, avoiding compensations during exercise that end up making the exercise easier.

2. Do not stop exercise as soon as you start to feel pain

When you experience pain or a burning sensation during exercise, it is recommended not to stop, as this is when the white fibers of the muscle begin to break down, leading to hypertrophy during the recovery period.

However, if the pain felt is in a joint used to perform the activity or in another muscle that is not directly related to the exercise, it is recommended to stop or decrease the intensity to avoid the risk of injury.

3. Train 3 to 5 times a week

To gain muscle mass, it is important that training takes place on a regular basis, and it is recommended that they be repeated 3 to 5 times a week and the same muscle group is worked 1 to 2 times, as muscle rest is essential for hypertrophy . The instructor can indicate several types of training according to the objective of each one.

4. Have a high protein diet

To gain muscle mass, it is important that the person has a healthy diet rich in proteins, since nutrients are responsible for maintaining muscle fibers and, consequently, are directly related to hypertrophy. In addition to increasing your protein intake, it’s also important to consume good fats and more calories than you expend.

In addition, protein or creatine supplements are a great option to help gain muscle mass, but should be taken as directed by a doctor or nutritionist.

5. Train intensely

It is important that the training is done in an intense way, starting with a light warm-up, which can be either through aerobic exercises or through the rapid repetition of a weight training exercise that will be part of the day’s training.

After bodybuilding training, it is also recommended that aerobic training be done, which will help in the process of increasing metabolism and caloric expenditure, also favoring hypertrophy.

6. Change workouts regularly

It is important that training is changed every 4 or 5 weeks to avoid muscle adaptation, which can interfere with the hypertrophy process. Thus, it is important that, at the end of the period, the instructor evaluates the person’s performance and the progress they have made and indicates the completion of other exercises and new training strategies.

7. Each exercise must be performed using 65% of the maximum load

Exercises should be performed using about 65% of the maximum load that can be done with a single repetition. For example, when you can only do one repetition of thigh extension with 30 kg, for example, to perform the entire training series, it is recommended that a weight of about 20 kg be used.

As the person performs training, it is normal for the 20 kg to become lighter. Therefore, it is necessary that there is a progressive increase, as this way it is possible to promote hypertrophy.

8. When you reach the intended goal, don’t stop

After reaching the desired muscle mass, the recommendation is not to stop exercising, so as not to lose the definition achieved. Generally, muscle loss can be seen in just 15 days without training.

The first results of the gym can be seen with at least 3 months of regular practice of weight training exercises and, with 6 months of exercise, it is already possible to notice a good difference in muscle growth and definition. However, cardiac conditioning can be noticed as early as the first month.