See calendar with payment table for the 6th installment of 2021 Emergency Aid

Payment of sixth installment of 2021 emergency aid will run until October 3rd. Today, Thursday, September 23, workers born in March and beneficiaries of Bolsa Família with a NIS equal to 5 receive the payment of the 6th installment.

THE PEOPLE Lists below the full payment and withdrawal schedule for the sixth and also the seventh and last installment of the 2021 Emergency Aid paid by Caixa Econômica Federal.

While the withdrawal of withdrawals for members of Bolsa Família is immediate, for members of the general public it occurs in a staggered manner, based on the beneficiary’s month of birth, in the same way as with payment. On average, it takes about two weeks for this public to have the right to withdraw the amount received in cash.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

About the subject

THE release of withdrawal of the 6th installment of the 2021 emergency aid will begin to be released to the general public as of October 3rd. See below the table with dates of deposit in account and release of withdrawal and know when the next installments of emergency aid will fall into the account.

THE seventh and last installment The benefit is expected to start being paid on October 18th for Bolsa Família beneficiaries and on October 20th for the general public. According to Caixa, beneficiaries will receive through messages via WhatsApp information details about payment and withdrawal of the next installments of aid, as announced by the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, in July this year.

6th installment of 2021 emergency aid: updated payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: September 17th

September 17th NIS ending 2: September 20

September 20 NIS ending 3: September 21st

September 21st NIS ending 4: September 22

September 22 NIS ending 5: September 23th

September 23th NIS ending 6: September 24th

September 24th NIS ending 7: september 27th

september 27th NIS ending 8: September 28th

September 28th NIS ending 9: September 29th

September 29th NIS ending 0: September 30th

6th installment of 2021 emergency aid: updated payment schedule (deposit into account) for the general public

born in january – September 21st

– September 21st born in february – September 22

– September 22 born in march – September 23th

– September 23th born in april – September 24th

– September 24th born in may – September 25th

– September 25th born in june – September 26th

– September 26th born in july – September 28th

– September 28th born in august – September 29

– September 29 born in september – September 30th

– September 30th born in october – October 1st

– October 1st born in november – October 2nd

– October 2nd born in december – October 3rd

6th installment of 2021 emergency aid: updated withdrawal calendar for the general public

born in january – October 4th

– October 4th born in february – October 5th

– October 5th born in march – October 5th

– October 5th born in april – October 6th

– October 6th born in may – October 8th

– October 8th born in june – October 11th

– October 11th born in july – October 13

– October 13 born in august – October 14

– October 14 born in september – October 15th

– October 15th born in october – October 18th

– October 18th born in november – October 19th

– October 19th born in december – October 19th

7th installment of 2021 emergency aid: updated payment schedule for Bolsa Família beneficiaries

NIS ending 1: october 18th

october 18th NIS ending 2: October 19th

October 19th NIS ending 3: October 20th

October 20th NIS ending 4: October 21st

October 21st NIS ending 5: October, 22

October, 22 NIS ending 6: October 25

October 25 NIS ending 7: October 26th

October 26th NIS ending 8: October 27th

October 27th NIS ending 9: October 28th

October 28th NIS ending 0: October 29th

7th installment of 2021 emergency aid: updated payment schedule (deposit into account) for the general public

born in january – October 20th

– October 20th born in february -October 21st

-October 21st born in march – October, 22

– October, 22 born in april – October, 23

– October, 23 born in may – October, 23

– October, 23 born in june – October 26th

– October 26th born in july – October 27th

– October 27th born in august – October 28th

– October 28th born in september – October 29

– October 29 born in october – October 30

– October 30 born in november – October 30

– October 30 born in december – October 31st

7th installment of 2021 emergency aid: updated withdrawal calendar for the general public

born in january – November 1st

– November 1st born in february – November 3rd

– November 3rd born in march – November 4th

– November 4th born in april – November 5th

– November 5th born in may – 9 of November

– 9 of November born in june – November 10th

– November 10th born in july – November 11th

– November 11th born in august – November 12th

– November 12th born in september – November 16th

– November 16th born in october – November 17th

– November 17th born in november – November 18th

– November 18th Born in December – November 19th

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags