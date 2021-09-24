See Erika Schneider’s victory in the second Farmer’s Taste – Photos

The second Farmer’s Test, which happened last Wednesday (22), put the women into the game. Erika Schneider won the dynamic against Liziane Gutierrez and Solange Gomes and is the second participant to wear the coveted Headquarters Hat. See how the ballerina’s victory was! Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

The dispute required a lot of agility and strategy from the people. In the Competition Arena, the competitors needed to fill letters with sand to form the word “Farmer” Playback/RecordTV

But the participants had a time right to accomplish the task. They needed to play a ball on a slanted table with pegs – style Pimball – and they could only fill the letters while the balls went down the “slope” Playback/RecordTV

If they didn’t arrive in time to pick up the little ball, the competitors would have to wait for the descent through the channel Playback/RecordTV

The people struggled to understand how long the ball took to go down the Pimball and had to wait very early in the dispute Playback/RecordTV

In a few moments, Solange it played The ball was so strong that it left the table and, according to Adriane Galisteu, ended up in the Fazendão field! The act ended up harming the pawn, who wasted time looking for the object Playback/RecordTV

Erika Schneider was the first participant to finish the task. After ringing the bell, Galisteu asked the ballerina to fill the lyrics with two more sandbags because of an infraction by the girl. Even so, Erika continued at the front and took the supreme title of the reality show Playback/RecordTV