see list of squad for the qualifiers

Today, coach Tite summoned the team that will represent Brazil in the next three World Cup qualifiers. Current leader of the competition with 24 points and 100% success, the Brazilian team will face Venezuela, Colombia and Uruguay between the 7th and 14th of October.

To avoid problems like the last list, where players from European leagues had to be removed, the new list was released 10 days before the submission date and guarantees compliance with the quarantine. Check out the full list:

2022 World Cup Qualifiers Call

Goalkeepers:

Alison (Liverpool)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Weverton (Palm Trees)

Sides:

Danilo (Youth)

Emerson (Tottenham)

Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

Defenders:

Éder Militao (Real Madrid)

Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica)

Marquinhos (PSG)

Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

Midfielders:

Housemiro (Real Madrid)

Edenilson (International)

Everton Ribeiro (Flemish)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Fred (Manchester United)

Gerson (Olympique de Marseille)

Lucas Paquetá (Lyon)

Attackers:

Antony (Ajax)

Gabriel Barbosa (Flemish)

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Matheus Cunha (Athletic from Madrid)

Neymar (PSG)

Rafinha (Leeds)

Vini Jr (Real Madrid)