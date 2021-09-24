see the numbers drawn tonight

Updated at 8:28 pm

THE quinine, contest 5665, let someone else BRL 1.5 million richer this Thursday night (23). For this, you need to hit the five tens of luck.

Check out:

37 – 43 – 49 – 61 – 66

No bettor hit the five dozen drawn by Caixa Econômica Federal for Quina this Wednesday (22).

READ TOO:

Twenty-one bets, however, hit the court (four points) and won R$18,036.02 each.

Another 2,878 bets made the suit (three hits) and each one took home R$197.90.

lotof easy

THE lotof easy, contest 2330, can pay BRL 4.5 million on Thursday night for those who hit the 15 tens at night.

Are they:

02 – 04 – 05 – 08 – 10

11 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 15

16 – 18 – 20 – 22 – 23

Two lucky ones from the city of Uberlândia, Minas Gerais, shared yesterday’s Lotofácil prize. Each will take home R$791,261.29.

Two hundred and nine bets matched 14 numbers and each one was awarded R$1,587.65 and 11,403 matched 13 numbers and won R$25.

double sena

This Thursday, the contest 2277 of the double sena, with prize valued at BRL 950 thousand.

See the lucky numbers:

1st draw: 03 – 22 – 29 – 40 – 42 – 48

2nd drawing: 10 – 11 – 14 – 18 – 38 – 47

Last Tuesday (21), there were no winners of the main lanes in either draw.

In the first, however, five people hit five numbers and received R$4,910.64. Another 394 bets scored how many points and won R$ 113.95 each.

In the second draw, nine players won R$3,928.51 for the corner and 380 received R$118.15 for the court.

Understand how sweepstakes work

Play/ Google

Lottery drawings take place at Espaço Loterias Caixa, located at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in the city of São Paulo, from 8 pm onwards.

The procedures are closely inspected by two popular auditors, who oversee the draws and validate them.

Metro World News tracks the draws in real time and immediately publishes the results on their social networks and website.