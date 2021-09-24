see the protocols defined by the government

The governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced yesterday the gradual return of fans to football stadiums in the state as of October 4th.

There are, however, some protocols to be followed so that the common citizen can follow a match from the stands.

The first of them, in addition to purchasing a ticket, is to be 100% vaccinated: proof of two doses of immunization by Coronavac, Astrazeneca or Pfizer will be required at the stadium doors – in the case of Janssen, as the dose is single, just display the corresponding passbook.

Those who are partially immunized will also be able to watch an in-person match, as long as this supporter proves a negative covid-19 test valid for 48 hours for PCR type (or 24 hours for antigen tests). Those who have not had any vaccine are prohibited from attending stadiums.

In addition, the government of São Paulo stated that “the use of a mask is mandatory in all sectors of the stadium” – so far, no details on possible punishments for violators have been disclosed.

Full stadiums? In the beginning, no

The measure released last night also details the maximum capacity of stadiums over time.

Between October 4th and 15th, only 30% of the total capacity of each location can be occupied. From then on, this number rises to 50% by November 1st.

In the last two months of the year, still according to Doria, the stadiums may again have 100% capacity.

Read the official statement from the government of São Paulo:

“The Scientific Committee of the Government of the State of São Paulo authorized the return of the public to the football stadiums as of October 4th. Capacity will be limited to 30%, with compliance with all health and prevention regulations against Covid-19. After the 16th of October the capacity will be increased to 50%.

To enter the stadiums, clubs must require proof with a complete vaccination schedule, that is, two doses of Coronavac, Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccine or a single dose of Janssen. Those who have not yet completed the vaccination schedule must have taken at least one dose of vaccine and present a negative test valid for 48 hours for PCR type or 24 hours for antigen tests. The use of a mask is mandatory in all sectors of the stadium”.