see updated disease bulletin this Thursday in Brusque

The epidemiological bulletin released by the Board of Health Surveillance on the afternoon of Thursday, 23, shows that there are 29,153 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, in Brusque.

In the last 24 hours, 38 new occurrences of the disease were reported in the city. Of the total infected, 28,679 patients are recovered. There are 157 active cases and 35 under investigation.

Currently, there are three people hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and two in the ward. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, so far, 317 deaths have been registered.

Regarding vaccines, 150,123 doses of the immunizing agent have already been applied in the city. Those partially immunized are 96,446. And those fully immunized add up to 53,434.

Guidelines

In case of flu symptoms, immediately seek out the Triage Center, which works seven days a week, from 8 am to 2 pm, at Arena Brusque.

At other times, the service takes place at the Azambuja and Dom Joaquim hospitals, which are on duty for the Unified Health System (SUS).

Questions can be answered by WhatsApp: (47) 98848-1054.

Receive news straight on cell phone entering the groups of The Municipality. Click on the preferred option:

Whatsapp | telegram

• Enjoy and subscribe to the channel of YouTube