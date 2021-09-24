Selic increase will make budgets more expensive

The Central Bank announced, on Wednesday, the increase in the Selic rate to 6.25% per year, and signaled a possible increase of another 1 percentage point for the next minutes. Photo: Getty Images.

Consumers will pay more in purchases, financing and the dreaded overdraft;

Installments in stores can be increased by R$ 10 each month;

Almost 70% of Brazilian families are in default.

The Central Bank announced, on Wednesday, the increase in the Selic rate to 6.25% per year, and signaled a possible increase of another 1 percentage point for the next minutes.

For those who still do not understand the real meaning of the basic interest rate on the day, it is basically the parameter for all rates practiced in the market. Whether it’s to hire a car or house loan, buy an appliance in installments or get a loan from the bank.

“From that moment on, it will become more expensive to consume in the country, as the cost of financing production increases and so does the purchase cost”, evaluates Caio Mastrodomenico, economic analyst and CEO of Vallus Capital.

And he adds: “Brazil has a very strong installment payment culture, and it is common for us to be induced to buy in installments by stores that charge the same price in cash or in several installments, encouraging consumers to buy in a long term”. Therefore, the consumer who usually adheres to installment payments for the purchase of goods and services will pay more for their daily purchases.

Mastrodomenico has prepared some shopping simulations for the Yahoo Finance. See below:

Example 1: An appliance with a value of R$1,500, for example, if paid in 12 installments, can cost around R$9 to R$10 reais more, depending on the rates applied in the operation.

Example 2: As for the acquisition of a vehicle in the amount of R$60,000, in a period of 60 months, it would result in an average increase of R$26.25 per installment, giving an average increase of R$1,580.93. This is all in nominal terms (not counting inflation).

This increase is only taken into account the variation in the Selic rate, with a vehicle financing using this rate, which in practice does not apply. The financing bank will use a rate higher than the national basic interest rate.

Interest terror: credit cards and overdraft

Interest on the dreaded overdraft is also calculated from Selic. Despite registering falls between the months of April and May this year, the interest on overdraft and credit card revolving are still considered very high. See the example below:

Example 3: In an overdraft for R$2,000, for 20 business days, there will be a difference of R$1.51 in the period – or R$0.07 to R$0.08 cents per day.

Data released by the Central Bank (BC) show that, between April and May, the interest on overdrafts fell from 124.3% to 122.1% per year. However, this rate in May 2020 was 116.2% per year.

August closed with an increase in debt

The percentage of indebted families (overdue or not) and delinquent (with overdue accounts) increased in August this year. Indebtedness reached 67.5% of Brazilian families, according to data released by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC).

Default reached 26.7% of families in August, a percentage higher than the 26.3% in July this year and 24.3% in August last year.