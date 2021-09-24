Sex Education: How Much Does It Cost to Stay at Otis’ House? – Glamor Magazine

+



If you’re a card-carrying Sex Education fan, you’ve probably found yourself drooling over at Otis’ house, right? Well, it exists and it is possible to rent it to enjoy a few days of vacation. Situated in the town of Wye Valley on the border between Wales and England, the property is amazing!

Sex Education: How Much Does It Cost to Stay at Otis’ House? (Photo: Disclosure)

“The Chalet” has five colorful and elegant fours – you can take the whole family! Around the house, there are still trails, bike paths, a huge garden and even a river for canoeing and fishing. The house accommodates up to 10 people and also has decks, patio and even a pizza oven.

See the gallery with photos of the house:

Sex Education: How Much Does It Cost to Stay at Otis’ House?





The rental of the house is for at least four nights and costs £2,995.00, which is worth approximately R$22mil. The value did not convince you? Check out a tour that is going viral on TikTok: