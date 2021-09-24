Shares soar after deal for flying cars

Shares in Embraer (EMBR3) soared on the Stock Exchange today after the aircraft manufacturer said its urban mobility arm Eve closed a deal with Bristow to seek air operator certification for Eve’s electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft .

Around 1:25 pm, the company’s shares operated at a high of 11.69%, quoted at R$23.79.

According to a statement, the memorandum of understanding aims to develop an Urban Air Mobility (UAM) operating model and an order for up to 100 eVTOLs with deliveries expected to begin in 2026.

UAM’s operating environment includes vehicle design, vertiport design, regulatory development for the operating environment, eVTOL certification and autonomous operation.

“The companies plan to develop service-based capabilities to support and optimize the performance and utilization of existing eVTOLs and existing Air Traffic Management systems, as well as new unmanned aircraft and unmanned traffic management systems,” according to the statement.

Shares of the company Embraer closed up 5.39% yesterday, with the company’s shares quoted at R$21.30.

With Reuters and Estadão Content