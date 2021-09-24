Shark ‘invades’ photo shoot of a woman on a US beach

An 18-year-old bather was surprised with a cameo while taking pictures on a beach in Florida (USA). Kristina Lowe says she felt something touch her leg, which looked like a “big fish”, but was startled to remember that New Smyrna, the beach she was on, has the unofficial title of “Shark Bites Capital of the World”.

The images from the young woman’s cell phone could also be used as proof that she actually had contact with a shark, after records captured the animal’s fin.

She says that as soon as she remembered the strong presence of sharks in the region “she started to run”, but that her friend who accompanied her on the tour, Annalea Burr, also 18, continued to take pictures, not understanding what was happening, capturing Kristina with open mouth after contact with the animal.

Despite the scare, the two friends got out of the sea without any major problems. Kristina only had a scratch on her knee.

“It was so crazy, it was the first time I met a shark,” said the young woman. “I knew there were sharks where I live, but I’ve never seen any of them in the water with me,” she concluded, who lives in the region, in an interview with Kennedy News. coming soon.