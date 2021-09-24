Shooting attack in Tennessee leaves at least 12 injured and 1 dead – 23/09/2021 – World

A shooting attack in a supermarket in the US state of Tennessee left at least 12 injured and one person dead on Thursday afternoon (23), according to information from Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane. The sniper was found dead shortly thereafter.

The man, still unidentified, would have acted alone, according to initial information. His body was found by police in a car in the parking lot at the site with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Some of those present at the supermarket at the time of the crime hid in freezers and locked rooms to escape the sniper, according to reports given to The New York Times. The possible motivation for the attack has not yet been commented on by authorities.

The city of Collierville is 43 kilometers from Memphis. The Kroger brand, from the supermarket where the attack was carried out, is one of the largest in the sector in the United States.

The police chief refused to tell reporters at the scene whether the attacker was a supermarket employee, arguing that the information is part of the investigation.

He said the injuries to the victims, who were referred to a nearby hospital, were very serious. The shooting was “the most horrific event in Collierville history,” he lamented.

Lane said there were 44 employees and an indefinite number of customers at the site.

Brignetta Dickerson, who started working at Kroger 32 years ago, said she witnessed the attack while at the cash register on CNN. She managed to hide, but watched the scenes: “He shot one of my coworkers in the head and then he shot one of the customers in the stomach.”

In March, another shooting attack at a supermarket in Boulder, a city of about 100,000 in suburban Denver, Colorado, left 10 people dead, including a police officer, and there is still no public explanation of the motivation.

A few days earlier, a man had killed eight people — six of them women of Asian descent — at three massage parlors in Atlanta, Georgia.

It is not the first time that a Kroger supermarket has been the scene of violence. In October 2018, a white man shot two black men at a brand store in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, in a racially motivated attack. The shooter, Gregory Bush, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole last year after pleading guilty.

In August, one person was killed and another person injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Kroger facility in Sandy Springs, Georgia, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The newspaper said the shooting was the result of a drug deal.