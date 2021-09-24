Shot with iPhone 13 Pro: first video clip recorded in Cinema Mode without using accessories

The iPhone 13 was announced with a big new feature: Cinema Mode for videos, which is capable of creating a blur similar to that seen in portrait mode using artificial intelligence. In addition, it is also possible to edit the focus after recording the videos and even use auto focus through its own algorithm.

Although Apple has already made a demonstration with a clip during the California Streaming event, it must be remembered that all the footage shown was taken in a studio with the help of professional equipment. Today, fortunately, we can already see how the iPhone 13 Pro manages itself with Cinema Mode in the video recorded by cameraman Jonathan Morrison for singer Julia Wolf. Check out the video in the video below:

As you can see, the iPhone 13 Pro does a decent job of recording videos in Cinema Mode, however the result cannot be compared to a professional camera, as we still noticed some imperfections, such as an artificial blur in the singer’s hair that didn’t had properly defined boundaries and edges.