Sister of Kim Jong-un from North Korea Urges South Korea to End ‘Hostile Policies’ but Praises Proposal to Formally End War | World

The conflict on the Korean peninsula began in 1950 and ended in 1953 with a truce, but a peace agreement was never signed, meaning that, formally, the two countries are still at war.

In a speech to the UN General Assembly this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed a declaration to officially end the conflict, adding that it would spur “irreversible progress in denuclearization and lead to a time of complete peace”.

In statements published by the official KCNA agency, Kim Jong Un’s sister and adviser, Kim Yo-jong, called the idea of ​​formalizing peace an “admirable idea” but urged the South to abandon the hostile attitude in the first place.

Making these statements with “double standards, prejudices and hostile policies still in place doesn’t make any sense,” said Kim Yo-jong. She was open to improving relations with South Korea if the neighboring country changes its attitude.

South Korea launches missile from submarine

The exchange comes at a time of heightened tension on the peninsula: North Korea conducted two ballistic tests this month, and South Korea announced the successful launch of ballistic missiles from a submarine, part of the development of their defensive capabilities.