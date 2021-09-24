Solange Gomes is saved from the first garden

The ex-bathtub of Gugu Solange Gomes was saved from the first plot of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) with 26.44% of the votes. In the hot seat next to Liziane Gutierrez and Nego do Borel, the person was released to return to the headquarters, and thanked the audience and her family in her speech:
I stay? My God! Mommy, kisses! Stephanie, my daughter, kisses! […] Thanks to everyone, guys! Solange Gomes
On her return, Solange was first hugged by Valentina Francavilla and cheered: “Solange is back! It’s the truth, people, my God! I don’t change my essence ever! I want to send a kiss to all hands, that just like me , are fighting to raise their children!”.
How the garden was formed
Bil Araújo won the trial by fire and gained two powers: the power of the red flame and the power of the yellow flame. The ex-BBB got the power of the yellow flame and had to choose between an immunity or R$ 10 thousand, choosing the money. Bil delivered the power of the red flame to Victor, who took Dayane and Liziane out of the stall and exchanged it for Solange and Nego do Borel.
Afterwards, the farmer of the week, Gui Araujo, indicated Nego do Borel straight to the spotlight. The pawns voted, and Liziane and Dayane were tied with four votes each. Bill, fulfilling his role as a farmer, had to choose and saved Dayane, putting Liziane in the garden. The model then pulled Solange from the stall.
Solange took third place and had the mission to start the remaining one. Marina was the last to choose and saved Rico Melquiades, leading Erika Schneider to occupy the fourth and last bench in the garden.
Erika Schneider won the farmer’s test, escaping from the fields and becoming the second farmer in the edition.
