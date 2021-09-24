Solar Coca-Cola opens more than 150 job openings in the Northeast; opportunities are exclusive to women

Solar Coca-Cola, the second largest manufacturer of the Coca-Cola System in Brazil, is offering more than 150 exclusive spaces for women in the Northeastern states. The initiative is part of the #EuIncluo movement, created by the company to promote actions that encourage the increase of female presence and protagonism in all areas of the company.

The opportunities are focused on the states of Alagoas, Bahia and Sergipe. There are vacancies for all levels of knowledge, which include the functions of Human Resources coordinator, Occupational Safety engineer, delivery driver, delivery assistant, sales promoter, marketing analyst, valet parking, among others.

The selection also extends to positions that traditionally have a male majority, such as: dispatch assistant, driver, forklift operator, among others.

For more information about the vacancies and prerequisites required for candidacy, interested parties can access the company’s website at www.solarbr.com.br/trabalhe-conosco.

Qualification

Solar Coca-Cola has developed actions aimed at stimulating and expanding gender diversity within its workforce. For this, in addition to providing exclusive opportunities for women, the company is also developing partnerships that will enable the qualification of these professionals and investing in actions aimed at providing the necessary support for its employees, such as: increasing maternity leave to 180 days , the inclusion of breastfeeding rooms in manufacturing units, the creation of Pregnant Women Monitoring programs, among other initiatives.

As a result of these actions, from December 2020 to July 2021, Solar had a growth of 16% of women working in the operating environment in the company’s units. Currently, more than 20% of women hold leadership positions at Solar. In the corporate area, 58% of employees are women. Also in the corporate area, 45% of the leadership is female.