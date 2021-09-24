Solar energy at home gains momentum with high electricity bill and home office – 09/23/2021 – Market

The market for solar panels for energy generation by consumers continues to expand, driven by the increase in electricity bills, concerns about the water crisis and greater dissemination of the home office.

According to data from Absolar (Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy), from January to August 2021, 180 thousand systems were installed for distributed generation of solar energy, 41% more than in the same period of the previous year.

As a result, Brazil now has 576,000 installations to supply homes, businesses and farms. These systems serve 700,000 consumer units — a set of panels can generate credits for more than one address.

According to Jean Tremura, director of Go Solar, a Golden Distributor company specializing in the solar energy market, August turnover was 20% higher than expected, as a result of greater demand caused by the water crisis.

“Consumers hear about it in the media, feel the impact on the bill and look for a solution,” says Tremura.

The executive says that the growth takes place amid the challenges of the pandemic and the Brazilian economy.

He says that the company seeks to anticipate purchases and carefully manage the inventory to deal with the high volatility of the dollar, the increase in the cost of maritime freight and the difficulty in getting components in the midst of a global rush to expand photovoltaic generation.

Camila Nascimento, director of the distributor Win Energias Renováveis, of the All Nations Group, says that, after a fall in the market in March and April of last year caused by the pandemic, the sector started to accelerate again and continues to expand.

The first impulse, even before the rise in the cost of energy, came from consumers who started to spend more time at home, increasing energy costs, says Nascimento.

This is the case of systems architect Diego Moreira, 32. He has had a set of six solar panels in his house for a year and intends to expand the system soon.

According to Moreira, the decision to invest took into account the possibility of adopting a sustainable technology and the potential for financial return. “Since I already had savings, I increased consumption, I bought an air conditioning unit, so I must put in another sign”, he says.

After being fired during the pandemic of the company where she had been working for 15 years with environmental analysis, chemist Luciane Kutinskas, 46, decided to invest in the solar energy sector both to undertake and also to reduce her electricity bill.

Kutinskas became a franchisee of the Energy Brasil brand, also of solar panel installations, and, in May, bought a set of eight panels for his parents’ house.

The system made it possible to reduce the electricity bill at the parents’ house from R$ 230 to around R$ 30 per month. In addition, it generates credits that are used to reduce the businesswoman’s electricity bill, which was R$150 and also dropped to R$30.

The payment was made from financing in 72 installments of R$480. “I opted for a period a little shorter than possible to finish paying early and have a better return on the investment,” he says.

The businesswoman says that, although the market has been on the rise for a longer time, there has been a significant increase in demand for the facilities in the last two months, as price hikes have intensified.

Nelson Colaferro, partner of the Blue Sol Energia Solar franchise, says that the moment is very special for the sector. The company expects to end the year with 3,000 new installations, double the number carried out in 2020.

In addition to the greater demand for panels by consumers seeking to protect themselves from high electricity bills, the market is also growing with the advancement of a bill that creates a regulatory framework for distributed generation, approved by the Chamber in August.

According to the text, which still needs to go through the Senate, consumers who already have photovoltaic systems or who make a request to the distributor to participate in the PV System until 2045 have access to the current rules of benefit until 2045. Electricity Compensation, which allows you to inject energy produced and not used at the time into the network in exchange for credits to deduct from your electricity bill.

“The approval brought legal certainty for those who are investing now and gives time to those who are making up their minds,” he says.