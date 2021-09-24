SP: Health professionals may receive a booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine in xepa – Health

The City Hall of São Paulo allowed health professionals to register at xepa to receive a booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Applicants must be over 18 years of age and need to have taken the second dose or single dose for at least six months.

Workers must present proof of employment in a health service in the city of São Paulo, a document from the class council, proof of profession, certificate or diploma. To enroll, just go to the nearest health facility and inform your name and telephone number.

Health professionals were not included by the State in the eligible group to receive the extra dose. Currently, the forecast is to apply the booster in seniors over 60 years old who have been fully vaccinated for at least six months and immunosuppressed over 18 years old who completed the vaccination schedule 28 days ago.

The elderly calendar is divided by age group. At the moment, those over 80 years of age are being vaccinated. Anyone who is between 60 and 80 years old and has been fully vaccinated for at least six months can enroll in xepa to try to anticipate the booster.

The xepa is also open to those who wish to anticipate the second dose. People vaccinated with Coronavac can reduce the time between doses to 15 days, and those taking AstraZeneca or Pfizer can shorten the interval to 30 days. Each health unit is responsible for organizing the waiting list for the remaining doses and the application depends on the amount of doses left at the end of the day.