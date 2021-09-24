Special Committee of the Chamber approves the basic text of the PEC on administrative reform | Policy

The special committee of the Chamber of Deputies destined to discuss the proposal of amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the administrative reform approved this Thursday (23) the base text of the opinion of the rapporteur Arthur Maia (DEM-BA), in favor of the matter.

The administrative reform was sent by the government to Congress in September 2020. The proposal aims to change the rules for future employees of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary powers of the Union, states and municipalities.

In May, the proposal for the administrative reform was voted on by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Chamber. At the CCJ, deputies only analyzed whether the text was in accordance with the Constitution. In the special commission, they discussed the merits.

The collegiate still needs to analyze the highlights, which are specific suggestions for changing the main text. Then, the proposal will go to the House plenary, where it needs to be approved by at least 308 votes in two rounds.

The collegiate session was marked by the obstruction of opposition deputies, who tried to prevent the analysis of the text.

This Wednesday night (22), the session was overturned due to lack of consensus on the proposal, with points presented at the last minute by the rapporteur. In an attempt to secure the vote this Thursday morning, parties exchanged members of the collegiate, between alternates and incumbents.

Between comings and goings and without reaching a consensus for the text, this is the sixth version of Arthur Maia’s opinion.

Without including the Judiciary and the Public Ministry in the reform, only civil servants, the text reduces benefits in public administration, such as automatic progression by length of service and vacations of more than 30 days.

This Thursday morning (23), new changes were included in the opinion, which generated more criticism from the opposition. Among the latest changes are:

Resumption of a device, much criticized by the opposition, which provides for a cooperation agreement between the Union, states and municipalities with private companies for the execution of public services, including the sharing of physical structure and human resources;

The maximum term for hiring temporary civil servants in the public administration is again 10 years. In the Wednesday night version, it would be reduced to six years;

Inclusion of bailiffs as an exclusive State career.

Pressed by public security workers, Maia also included in his opinion benefits that nullify a good part of the restrictive rules imposed by the Social Security reform.

The report provides, for example, full retirement for police officers (submitted to the Union’s administration, such as legislative, district, federal highway and federal railway officers) and prison and socio-educational agents, including with the same guaranteed readjustments to assets, who have entered in career until November 2019.

The text also expanded, for these categories, the possibilities for spouses or partners to receive pension for death if the professional dies in service.

The report also allows the public administration to reduce the working hours and salaries of civil servants by up to 25%. The measure is valid for current civil servants, but is restricted to situations of fiscal crisis in states, municipalities or the Union.

Temporary contracts and exclusive State careers

Regarding the possibility for the public administration to hire civil servants for a fixed period, the opinion provides for the maximum duration of 10 years for contracts.

Exclusive State careers – in which temporary hiring is prohibited – will be those related to the maintenance of the tax and financial order, regulation, inspection, government management, budgeting, State intelligence, control, public advocacy , the public defender, as well as the institutional performance of the Public Ministry and the Legislative and Judiciary Powers.

The list included the Brazilian foreign service, court officials and, as another nod to public security professionals, the categories of municipal guards, traffic agents and socio-educational agents.

As well as the previous ones, the final opinion foresees the end of the benefits called “hangings” for employees of the direct and indirect public administration, occupants of elective positions and members of the Courts and Boards of Accounts.

The changes, however, are only valid for new employees, with benefits being guaranteed for those who join before the enactment of the PEC.

For these categories, the opinion prevents the granting of:

Holidays longer than 30 days per year;

Automatic progression and additionals by time of service;

Retroactive increases or indemnities;

Compulsory retirement as a form of punishment.

During the discussions, part of the parliamentarians who support the reform asked that the end of the benefits also affect judges and prosecutors of the Public Ministry. According to the approved text, only the civil servants of the Judiciary and the MP are affected.

The original text of the administrative reform already established that, when the civil servant has an unsatisfactory performance, a collegiate body is responsible for the administrative process that can determine his dismissal. In the final opinion, colleagues who participated in the assessment of the employee’s performance are prevented from acting in the collegiate body.

According to the new text, two consecutive unsatisfactory evaluations or three interspersed will be enough to open the administrative process. In the previous version, three consecutive or five interspersed assessments were required

In the opinion, the rapporteur stresses that all servers, “without any exception”, will be submitted to performance evaluations. However, he admits that it would be “unimaginable” to ensure the rights to the adversary and full defense in all evaluations – so that these rights would only be exercised in case of opening of proceedings.

According to the report, for the new system to work, the cases in which performance is considered unsatisfactory must be “exceptional and largely minority”.

The text also establishes that leaves and leaves of more than 30 days will not be considered for remuneration in commission positions and functions of trust.