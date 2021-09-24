Spencer: Princess Diana asks if they’re going to “kill her” in an intense and emotional trailer; watch!

Incredible! This Thursday (23), the first full trailer for “Spencer”, a film about Princess Diana and starring Kristen Stewart, was released. The images already tell us that we can expect a lot of emotion and an overwhelming performance from the artist, who managed to masterfully incorporate the conflicts experienced by the mother of William and Harry.

The film focuses on the infamous Christmas holiday that Diana spent with the royal family at the “Sandringham Estate” in Norfolk, England. According to Lady Di biographies, this was the weekend she decided to leave her marriage to Charles (Jack Farthing) once and for all, after several reports of Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son’s betrayal with Camilla Parker Bowles .

In the trailer, we see that the princess suffers when arriving at the place and having to adapt to the molds of the royal family, which demanded that Diana change her way of living. “They cannot change. you have to change“, advises one of the characters. “Here, in this house, there is no future. Past and present are the same thing… I really like things that are simple. Ordinary. the things that are real“, vents the protagonist at a certain point.

Diana’s children, William and Harry, who were still children at the time, also appear in the preview. They can’t help but notice their mother’s sadness, and question her about it. At the end of the video, an enigmatic scene was inserted. “Do you think they will kill me?“she asks. As is known, the princess died in 1997, victim of a car accident that still causes doubts today. Many conspiracy theories believe that the fatal event would have the finger of royalty, especially Queen Elizabeth II. Watch the trailer:

In addition to Stewart, the cast includes Timothy Spall, Olga Helsing and Sean Harris. “Spencer” is scheduled to premiere on November 5th in the United States. A release date in Brazil has not yet been set. We are already looking forward to it!