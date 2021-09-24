[SPOILER] First video of ‘Secret Truths 2’ excites fans of the production

This Thursday (23) the first teaser of “Secret Truths 2” was released, a production that is being made for Globoplay.

In the video, fans can see the new characters from the plot written by Walcyr Carrasco and, of course, many hot scenes involving the character Angel (Camila Queiroz).

The trailer also features Angel (Camila Queiroz) and Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) arguing. In the fight, Giovanna accuses her rival of having killed Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), who will not appear in the sequel to “Secret Truths”.

The disclosure caused among internet users and, in the comments, the protagonists, who did not expect the scene to be publicized, cheered: “HELP, I wasn’t prepared”, wrote Agatha. “I wasn’t prepared”, also commented Camila.

In addition to Angel and Giovanna, “Secret Truths 2” will bring the characters lived by actors Bruno Montaleone and Johnny Massaro in hot scenes. In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, Bruno Montaleone confirmed that his character will have a romance with Johnny. “When I started my career, at age 12, I used to say that I would never shave my hair or get naked. First I ran machine zero on the wires, later I made a short film and had to show my butt. Then came a movie, and I was completely naked. ‘Secret truths’ is the pinnacle” revealed Montaleone.

In “Secret Truths 2”, Bruno Montaleone will also star opposite Rainer Cadete, who plays the character Visky. On social networks, the actors have already appeared together in bold clicks and have already posted the caption “Matheus & Visky”, referring to the characters in Walcyr Carrasco’s plot. Some castmates, such as Ícaro Silveira, commented in the post: “God protects“. Rafa Vitti, on the other hand, ordered: “My blood pressure dropped. Do not do that”.