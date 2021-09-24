Star Wars KOTOR to arrive Nintendo Switch in November • Eurogamer.pt

One of tonight’s Nintendo Direct surprises was Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for Nintendo Switch.

This version for the Nintendo console is a seemingly straightforward port of the original version released in July 2003. Don’t confuse this version with the recently announced remake for PS5.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 11th. You can now book through Nintendo eShop, and the price marked is 12.49 euros.

Star Wars Synopsis: Knights of the Old Republic

Four thousand years before the Galactic Empire, hundreds of Jedi Knights perished in combat against the relentless Sith, making you the Jedi Order’s last hope. Will you manage to master the awesome power of the Force and save the Republic? Or will you succumb to the appeal of the dark side?

A classic from the Star Wars universe, set in an era before the rise of the Empire and filled with unique characters, creatures, vehicles and planets. An immersive RPG experience with customizable characters and important choices that affect the story and interactions with your teammates.

Use the power of the Force through over 40 different abilities and wield your own lightsaber. Venture across eight huge and iconic Star Wars worlds, including Tatooine and Kashyyyk, on your own ship, the Ebon Hawk.

Choose your adventure companions from nine unique characters – including Twi’leks, droids and Wookiees – and form lasting bonds with them. Hero or villain, savior or conqueror… only you will determine the fate of the entire galaxy!