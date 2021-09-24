Stay on top of this Friday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Treasury bonds stabilize after their biggest sell-off in one day in months. and two other senior officials can talk about it later. The China everlarge Group (HK:) (OTC:) failed to pay all of its bondholders on time, technically putting it in default. China’s central bank once again stepped in to keep markets calm, before an old statement attacking cryptocurrencies raged again. Chinese industry is also increasingly suffering from energy shortages as local administrations struggle to meet their pollution targets. And Nike (SA:) disappoints due to prolonged plant closures in Vietnam because of Covid-19. Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Friday, September 24th.

1. Evergrande’s doubts revive; PBoC intervenes again

China Evergrande fell into technical default after the deadline prescribed on Thursday. The company has a 30-day grace period to meet demands before being officially declared in default, but given that the company has stopped paying many of its contractors and some of its staff, this is just semantics.

China Evergrande shares fell 11% in Hong Kong, causing broader Chinese and European equity markets to fall again. The People’s Bank of China to keep the domestic money market in order, although its intervention was slightly less than on Wednesday and Thursday. Even so, it pumped in more than $70 billion in a shortened week of holidays.

The PBoC was also concerned about the cryptocurrency markets as it noticed a statement reaffirming the bank’s official position that . The cryptographic universe reacted sending down 3.2% and down 7.2%. The statement, though posted on the bank’s website only on Friday, appeared to be dated Sept. 15.

2. Treasury bonds stabilize after Thursday’s liquidation; Powell, Clarida must speak

US Treasuries stabilized after reaching their highest value in nearly three months on Thursday. The 10-year yield, which hit a high of 1.45% on Thursday, dropped to 1.41% at 6:15 am ET (1015 GMT).

The move appeared to be a belated reaction to the policy statement and Wednesday’s press conference, where attention initially focused on the Fed’s decision not to reduce bond purchases immediately. Now it’s moved to comments by President Jerome Powell that asset purchases could be eliminated entirely by the middle of next year, a relatively short period of time.

The news arrives on a political theater backdrop about the two Democrat-led ones who would demand a sustained flurry of Treasury issuance. Powell is due at an event starting at 10 AM ET (1400 GMT), alongside his vice president and Fed governor.

3. Actions set to open lower; Nike’s disappointment in focus

US equity markets are likely to open the market lower on a fresh wave of nervousness about China’s debt crisis, and will be alarmed by the sharp rise in bond yields on Thursday.

At 6:15 am ET, they were down 79 points, or 0.2%, while they were down 0.4% and were down 0.5%. The sentiment will not be helped by the latest Bank of America Corp (NYSE:) (SA:) fund managers survey, which showed the first net outflows of global equities this year.

Inventories likely to be in focus later include Nike, which warned of a possible supply shortage during the holiday season in a disappointing quarterly update after Thursday’s bell. The closures of Covid-19-related factories in Vietnam, where it makes most of its shoes, were to blame. The news also dragged down Adidas AG (DE:) and Puma Exploration Inc (TSXV:) in early European trading.

On the other hand, Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:) (SA:) easily exceeded expectations with their results.

4. UK energy, food crisis approaching

The UK economy is facing a bout of stagflation as a shortage of truck drivers threatens to jeopardize food and petrol deliveries in the near future.

BP PLC (LON:) and Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:) said on Thursday they would have to stop gas stations due to the lack of a driver. Supermarket chains have been facing similar problems for weeks. The latest developments come just days before the UK government shuts down its business, something that will likely increase unemployment.

The government is also cutting the temporary weekly 20-pound ($28) increase in its “universal credit” benefits program, which will hit the unemployed and the low-paid as soon as their energy bills are about to skyrocket. The Bank of England, however, said on Thursday that , faced with inflation above 4%.

5. China’s pollution crackdown hits industry; natgas prices go up again

The energy crisis is not limited to the UK, however. In China, a growing number of factories are having their energy supplies cut as part of Beijing’s crackdown on pollution. High coal prices, however, are making it uneconomical for power plants to continue to supply the energy-intensive industry.

Power restrictions now extend to 10 of China’s provinces, Bloomberg said quoting the 21st Century Business Herald. The double effect threatens to further slow the Chinese economy in the final quarter of the year. In addition to the well-documented problems in the steel and aluminum industry, brakes also affect the chemical, dyeing and textile industry.

Oil prices resumed their high overnight after falling mid-week. At 6:30 am ET, first month prices at Henry Hub rose 1.9% to $5.07 per mm Btu.