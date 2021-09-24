STF decides whether states should pay hospitals under the SUS table

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) began deciding today (23) whether states are required to pay for the care of patients in private hospitals based on the cost table of the Unified Health System (SUS) or according to the values charged by the private sector. The case involves court decisions that determine hospitalizations due to the lack of vacancies in the public network.

In today’s session, the rapporteur Minister Luís Roberto Barroso read the report of the process, and the oral arguments of the parties were heard. The trial is expected to resume next week.

The case reached the Supreme through an appeal of the Federal District. In the Federal District Court of Justice, a health care provider won the right not to be reimbursed based on the SUS table and charge the amount it deems appropriate for the hospitalization of a patient in an ICU bed. The hospitalization was determined by the Court.

The attorney general’s office defended that the collection of medical expenses should follow the SUS table, as occurs with private institutions that have agreements with the local public network and receive patients from public hospitals.

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Humberto Jacques de Medeiros, manifested himself for the charge according to the table. However, he considered that private hospitals should be better paid for the services, but they cannot charge the price they want, promoting the judicialization of health.

“The SUS table is sustainable and this path, in my view, does not transform private health care into a system that could, in a predatory way, aggravate the dismantling of the public health system,” he said.

The case has general repercussions, that is, the decision must be followed by the entire judiciary in the country.