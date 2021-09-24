STF has majority against incidence of IRPJ and CSLL in Selic

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority in its Virtual Plenary to declare unconstitutional the levying of IRPJ and CSLL on amounts related to the Selic rate received as a result of repeated tax undue payments. The understanding of the rapporteur of the matter, Minister Dias Toffoli, prevailed, who, until the beginning of this Thursday night (9/23), had been followed by ministers Ricardo Lewandowski, Carmen Lúcia, Alexandre de Moraes, Edson Fachin, Luís Roberto Barroso and Pink Weber.

Minister Gilmar Mendes presented a dissenting vote, understanding that the matter is infraconstitutional and should be judged by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). In his statement, however, he states that if the other ministers maintain the rapporteur’s understanding, will also be contrary to the charge.

Toffoli was the rapporteur of the matter. G.Dettmar/CNJ Agency

The case in judgment is an appeal in which the incidence of Income Tax on the Selic rate received by the taxpayer (legal entity) in the return of undue taxes (repetition of undue payment) is discussed. In Extraordinary Appeal (RE) 1,063,187, the Union challenges the decision of the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF-4) favoring a foundry located in Blumenau (SC).

Since 1996, the Selic is the only index of monetary correction and interest applicable to the reimbursement of the tax debt. The TRF-4, in a judgment on the objection of unconstitutionality in the Special Court, understood that the Income Tax cannot be levied on default interest, given its indemnity nature, nor on the monetary correction, since this does not consist of an equity increase . The same understanding on the Income Tax was also extended to the Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL).

The Union argues that the Constitution does not provide a defined concept of profit and its content must be extracted from infra-constitutional legislation, which provides for taxation. According to the appeal, the portion of interest for late payment has the nature of loss of profits, therefore taxable. Since the principal is taxable, monetary correction will also be taxable, according to the rule that the accessory follows the principal.

Toffoli argues, in his vote, that “the late payment interest is outside the scope of income tax and CSLL, as they aim, above all, to recover effective losses, decreases, not implying an increase in the creditor’s equity”.

expert opinion

In the lawyer’s opinion Maria Danielle Toledo, partner of Tax Litigation at the law firm Lira Advogados, maintained the logical coherence in recognizing the application of the Selic as a recovery of the economic loss resulting from the delay in seeing it refunded, which she paid unduly or in excess.

“Thus, the theme distinguishes emerging damage from loss of profit, providing the best economic and tax interpretation for legal certainty and especially the guarantee of lato sensu refund to the taxpayer, who was effectively harmed by the excessive tax”, he said.

According to her, it remains to be seen whether there will be any modulation of effects in favor of the National Treasury, notably because after judgment of the motion for clarification to exclude ICMS from the calculation basis of Pis and Cofins, the amounts to be repeated by taxpayers represent a significant amount, which was certainly already in the forecast for taxation of IRPJ and CSL.

According to the lawyer Julia Ferreira Cossi Barbosa, from the tax office of Finocchio&Ustra, “to the surprise of taxpayers, most ministers voted for the non-taxation of SELIC by IRPJ and CSLL, as it does not fit into the concept of income due to its indemnity nature.

She opines that, considering the latest tax judgments made by the Court, the removal of this taxation is a great victory for taxpayers, especially when considering the significant recovery of amounts unduly paid due to the Exclusion of ICMS from PIS and COFINS, and the enormous amounts already taxed with this recovery.

“The understanding is coherent and adequate to the interpretation of the Federal Constitution, since the SELIC rate is an indemnity received by the taxpayer for something that has already been collected improperly, therefore, its taxation is unreasonable,” he said.

“The rapporteur demonstrated, without leaving any room for doubt, that the STF has a precedent in the sense that default interest paid due to delays in the payment of salaries to civil servants does not constitute an equity increase, but mere equity recomposition. The same logic would apply to the restitution of undue payments by legal entities. In addition, in a detailed study, the rapporteur demonstrated that the Selic is a composition of monetary correction and interest on arrears. The correction would only cancel out the inflationary effect. The default interest, in turn, would repair the resulting damage incurred by the deprivation of the resource. They would be those indemnities not subject to taxation. Finally, the rapporteur demonstrates all the economic damage caused to companies when there is a delay in the return of their capital by public entities. It’s a very robust vote”, opined the tax lawyer Breno Kingma, from the Vieira Rezende office.

Click here to read Dias Toffoli’s vote

RE 1,063,187