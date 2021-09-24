Stock exchange and dollar close on high with international optimism and higher interest rates in Brazil

Ibovespa engages the third consecutive advance and returns to the level of 114 thousand points; exchange rate has a slight upward variation and closes the session at R$ 5.31

Dollar suffers slight upward variation amid global optimism and rising domestic interest rates



The main indicators of financial market Brazilian stocks closed this Thursday, 23, on a high with the positive climate on the international stock exchanges and the decision of the Central Bank (BC) to raise interest rates to 6.25% per year. O Ibovespa, a reference on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, ended up 1.6%, at 114,064 points — the third consecutive trading session with a positive variation. The deals closed the day before with an advance of 1.84%, at 112,282 points. After spending most of the session in the fall, the dollar began to fluctuate in the late afternoon and closed the day with a slight increase of 0.1%, quoted at R$ 5.310. The exchange rate reached the maximum of R$5.312, while the minimum was R$5.257. The US currency ended this Wednesday, 22, with a high of 0.34%, quoted at R$ 5.304.

Markets around the world echoed the decision of the BC of USA (Fed, its acronym in English) to keep the interest rate at minimum levels, as was expected by analysts. The monetary authority also signaled that it should reduce the purchase of R$ 120 billion per month of government bonds in the midst of the economic recovery process, but it did not make it clear when it will make this move. “The market interpreted it in a positive way, understanding that it makes sense to withdraw these stimuli in the short or medium term, including starting at the next meetings, until the end of the year”, says the specialist in shares at Clear Corretora, Pietra Guerra.

In the domestic scenario, the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic to 6.25% per year by adding 1 percentage point to the basic interest rate, and indicated a new increase of the same magnitude at the next meeting scheduled for October. The movement was also expected by the market given the increase in inflation measured by the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which approached 10% in the 12 months accumulated in August. Financial institutions project that the BC will repeat the pace in the last two meetings this year, taking the Selic to 8.25% at the end of 2021. For analysts, the pace is consistent with inflationary challenges and uncertainties in fiscal policy, and seeks not to bring an undue burden on the economic recovery in 2022.