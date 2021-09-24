Stock market rises 1.59% after Copom decision and relief with China – 09/23/2021 – Market

The Brazilian Stock Exchange closed this Thursday (23) up 1.59%, at 114,064 points. It is the third consecutive advance of the Ibovespa after retreating to around 108,000 points on Monday (20), when a wave of fear gripped global markets due to the default risk of the Chinese real estate giant Evergrande. The dollar rose 0.16% to R$5.3120.

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3, accumulates weekly growth of 2.26%. In the month, however, the balance is down 3.97%.

The moment of recovery of the Stock Exchange coincided on Thursday with the invasion of the B3 headquarters building, in the central region of the capital, by members of the MTST (Movement of Homeless Workers) and of the People Without Fear front, who protested against the hunger generated by the economic crisis.

In a note, B3 commented that the demonstration took place peacefully and was closed, with no impact on market operations.

Analysts attribute the Exchange’s performance on Thursday to three factors: negotiations in China so that the Evergrande crisis does not result in a crash in the local real estate market; the maintenance of the moderate pace of the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank) in withdrawing stimuli to the American economy and, in Brazil, the signal that the Central Bank will continue to act to control inflation.

The Central Bank’s Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) raised the basic interest rate — the Selic — by 1 percentage point, to 6.25% per year, this Wednesday (22).

In the statement, the BC indicated that it will make another increase in the same magnitude at the next meeting, at the end of October, which would take the rate to 7.25%.

The increase in Selic creates the forecast of normalization of inflation in 2023, according to Pietra Guerra, a specialist in shares at Clear Corretora.

Outstanding among the most traded shares on the floor, Itaú (ITUB4) and Bradesco (BBDC4) advanced 3.46% and 4.44%.

Regarding Evergrande, the market celebrated the developer’s decision to settle the payment of interest on Chinese investors’ bonds maturing on Thursday.

“In line with the news about Evergrande, iron ore also recovered part of the lost value, which benefits companies with important weight in the Ibovespa”, says Flávio de Oliveira, head of variable income at Zahl Investimentos.

Vale’s shares (VALE3), which had been reflecting the Chinese turmoil, closed in stability on Thursday. Petrobras shares (PETR4) rose 3.83%.

In the United States, the good mood is due to the decision of the Fomc, the Fed’s monetary policy committee, to maintain a gradual pace of reduction in monthly purchases of bonds. The interest rate was maintained at the current target of 0% to 0.25% per annum.

The report reinforced the possibility, however, that interest rate hikes could be accelerated, with 9 of 18 Fomc policymakers projecting that the hike should start in 2022. Previously, most indicated the increase only in 2023.

Rachel de Sá, Rico’s chief economics, says that despite the change in the position of some Fed officials, she continues to believe that interest rates will only rise in the second quarter of 2023, as higher inflation is likely to prove temporary .

“The fact is that interest rates, regardless of whether they start to rise next year or next, will continue to rise gradually. In other words, an external scenario is still relatively favorable for Brazil”, he says.

Embraer (EMBR3) rose 12.16%, the biggest rise of the day on the Brazilian stock exchange. The aircraft maker said Thursday that its urban mobility arm, Eve, has reached an agreement with Bristow to seek air operator certification for the production of 100 flying cars.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed up 1.48%, 1.21% and 1.04%, respectively.

Brent oil, a world reference, rose 1.35%, to US$ 77.22 (R$ 408.42).