Striker has his bags ready to leave the Grêmio

Grêmio will not renew striker Luiz Fernando’s contract, who belongs to Botafogo and is on loan until the end of the season. The player is expected to return to the Rio de Janeiro team next season. In recent games he has not received opportunities with Felipão and has never convinced him.

The player has two goals and two assists this season, where he played only 19 matches. Adding up the 2020 games, there are 51 appearances with Grêmio’s shirt, three goals scored and six assists. So he averages one direct participation every 5.6 games.

The 24-year-old forward had his loan contract renewed in early 2021 at the insistence of Renato Portaluppi. Immortal paid R$1 million to Botafogo to have him for another year. In short, he had acted little due to a series of injuries and this made Renato want to see more of him and for that the tricolor had to pay the agreed amount.

Luiz Fernando receives R$ 220 thousand per month at Grêmio and the team has no interest in buying his pass. He never delivered what was expected and is currently no longer an option for the game, losing ground to Jhonata Robert and Everton Cardoso. Botafogo, on the other hand, is in the G4 of Serie B and close to returning to the elite.

Forward leaves Grêmio in December

The tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul would have to pay 1.5 million euros (R$9.3 million) to stay with the player permanently. For comparison purposes, Miguel Borja’s purchase clause varies between R$13 and R$14 million. Therefore, there is no chance that management will make this move and keep the athlete for 2022.

