Study shows efficiency of CoronaVac against severe cases

THE CoronaVac, Sinovac’s Covid-19 vaccine, is highly effective against serious illnesses, although the vaccines of to do/BioNTec and from AstraZeneca have shown better protection rates, showed a large field study from Malaysia.

The latest data is a boost for the Chinese company, whose covid-19 vaccine is increasingly questioned about its effectiveness in the wake of reports of infections among fully vaccinated healthcare workers in Indonesia and Indonesia. Thailand.

Conducted by the Malaysian government, the study found that 0.011% of an estimated 7.2 million people vaccinated with CoronaVac needed care in Intensive Care Units (ICU) for Covid-19 infections, health officials told reporters Thursday -fair.

In contrast, 0.002% of approximately 6.5 million people inoculated with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were admitted to ICUs with Covid-19 infections, and 0.001% of 744,958 people inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine required similar care.

Kalaiarasu Peariasamy, director of the Clinical Research Institute that conducted the study in conjunction with a national task force against Covid-19, said vaccines — regardless of brand — reduce the risk of ICU admission by 83% and lower the 88% risk of death based on a smaller study of about 1.26 million people.

“The infection rate in intensive care admissions is extremely low,” he said, adding that admissions of fully vaccinated individuals to ICUs are 0.0066%.

The death rate of fully vaccinated people of 0.01% is also low, and most of them are either older than 60 years or have comorbidities.

There were differences in the demographic profile of people who received the three vaccines, and this may have had different results, noted Kalaiarasu.

The majority of those vaccinated with AstraZeneca were “middle-aged”, and the immunizers from Pfizer and Sinovac were “largely for the vulnerable population”.

Those who received AstraZeneca also represented a much smaller proportion of the study, which involved nearly 14.5 million fully vaccinated individuals and was conducted over five months from April 1st.

In July, Malaysia said it would stop administering Sinovac’s vaccine when its supplies ended up having enough other vaccines for its program.

Sinovac’s vaccine is used widely in several countries, including China, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil, and earlier this month the company said it has distributed 1.8 billion doses at home and abroad.

In Brazil, CoronaVac is responsible for 32.8% of the total doses of vaccines applied to the population, being the second most used in the country, only behind AstraZeneca, with 43.8%.