Super Mario movie with Chris Pratt to premiere in 2022

The Super Mario animated film had its premiere date and main cast revealed this Thursday (23), during Nintendo Direct. Chris Pratt, from Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, will be the voice of protagonist Mario.

​​Miyamoto Announces Mario Movie Release Date: December 21, 2022 in North America. Image: Nintendo/Disclosure​

During the presentation, Shigeru Miyamoto appeared to bring news of the Mario movie, which is in development by the Illumination studio, responsible for My Evil Favorite.

In addition to Pratt as Mario, the cast will feature Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen’s Gambit and actors and comedians Seth Rogen and Jack Black. Charles Martinet, Mario’s iconic voice in games, will have guest appearances in the feature.

Check out who will be who in Mario’s movie below:

Who’s Who in Mario Movie

Chris Pratt: mario

mario Charlie Day: Luigi

Luigi Anya Taylor-Joy: peach

peach Jack Black: Bowser

Bowser Seth Rogen: Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong Keegan-Michael Key: toad

toad Kevin Michael Richardson: Kamek

Kamek Fred Armisen: Cranky Kong

Cranky Kong Sebastian Maniscalco: Spike

Spike Charles Martinet: Special participations

