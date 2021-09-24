Super Mario movie with Chris Pratt to premiere in 2022

The Super Mario animated film had its premiere date and main cast revealed this Thursday (23), during Nintendo Direct. Chris Pratt, from Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, will be the voice of protagonist Mario.
During the presentation, Shigeru Miyamoto appeared to bring news of the Mario movie, which is in development by the Illumination studio, responsible for My Evil Favorite.
In addition to Pratt as Mario, the cast will feature Anya Taylor-Joy from The Queen’s Gambit and actors and comedians Seth Rogen and Jack Black. Charles Martinet, Mario’s iconic voice in games, will have guest appearances in the feature.
Check out who will be who in Mario’s movie below:
Who’s Who in Mario Movie
- Chris Pratt: mario
- Charlie Day: Luigi
- Anya Taylor-Joy: peach
- Jack Black: Bowser
- Seth Rogen: Donkey Kong
- Keegan-Michael Key: toad
- Kevin Michael Richardson: Kamek
- Fred Armisen: Cranky Kong
- Sebastian Maniscalco: Spike
- Charles Martinet: Special participations
