Surfer Doctor Discovers How To Save Shark Attack Victim – News

An Australian study reveals a pioneering first-aid technique to stop bleeding and reduce the deaths of people who are attacked by a shark.

Find the midpoint between your hips and genitals, make a fist and press as much as you can. According to studies by Nicholas Taylor, from Australian National University School of Medicine (ANU), the compression technique is more effective than trying to stop bleeding with traditional tourniquets.

Published on Thursday (23) in the periodical Emergency Medicine Australasia, their study shows that squeezing the wrist and pressing the femoral artery stopped 89.7% of blood flow, compared with 43.8% using a tourniquet made with a surfboard rope.

A large proportion of shark fatal injuries occur in the legs, leaving the victim to bleed to death, even if he manages to return to shore.

“I knew from my experience in emergency medicine that with heavy bleeding in the leg, you can press very hard on the femoral artery and virtually cut off all blood flow to the leg in this way,” the surfer doctor said in a statement. published by the ANU this Friday (24).

This maneuver works the same, with or without a neoprene suit.

Taylor hopes the technique will reach around 500,000 Australian surfers, for whom “encounters” with these sharks are no longer exceptional.

“I want posters on the beaches. I want this to get out in the surfing community. I want people to know that if someone gets bitten, they can get them out of the water, press as hard as possible on this central point and that it can interrupt almost anything blood flow,” added the expert.

Shark attacks are rare, but they are on the rise in Australia, in part, because of more people on the beaches.