Synopsis of Friday 9th (24th) soap opera: Maurílio’s henchmen go after the Comendador and take Cora hostage: ‘I came down at the wrong time’

In the chapter that will be aired this Friday, 24th, on the 9th soap opera ‘Empire’ on Globo, Cora (Marjorie Estiano) goes from heaven to hell when she visits Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa)’s apartment to meet Zé Alfredo ( Alexander Nero). The crazy woman will come face to face with Maurílio’s henchmen (Carmo Della Vechia) after being expelled from the place and will end up being taken hostage.

After trying at all costs to win a ‘night of love’ with Zé, Cora is put to run from Isis’s apartment by Josué (Roberto Birindelli). The problem is that down there, in the lobby, several henchmen will already be pointing their guns at the doorman, wanting to know where the “redhead” lives.

“Look if this is a robbery I’ll let you know that I don’t have any…”, says Cora, transfixed. “This is not a robbery. This is a mission,” shouts the bandit. Cora continues: “I just got off at the wrong time” and is told that she’s going to help the group. Meanwhile, Zé packs his things to go live in another hideout.

“Let me go, let me go, I just came to visit a friend,” says Cora.

