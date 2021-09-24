Synopsis of Friday 9th (24th) soap opera: Maurílio’s henchmen go after the Comendador and take Cora hostage: ‘I came down at the wrong time’

The Commander will manage to evict Cora from Isis’ apartment, only she returns forced with the bandits.
In the chapter that will be aired this Friday, 24th, on the 9th soap opera ‘Empire’ on Globo, Cora (Marjorie Estiano) goes from heaven to hell when she visits Maria Isis (Marina Ruy Barbosa)’s apartment to meet Zé Alfredo ( Alexander Nero). The crazy woman will come face to face with Maurílio’s henchmen (Carmo Della Vechia) after being expelled from the place and will end up being taken hostage.
After trying at all costs to win a ‘night of love’ with Zé, Cora is put to run from Isis’s apartment by Josué (Roberto Birindelli). The problem is that down there, in the lobby, several henchmen will already be pointing their guns at the doorman, wanting to know where the “redhead” lives.
“Look if this is a robbery I’ll let you know that I don’t have any…”, says Cora, transfixed. “This is not a robbery. This is a mission,” shouts the bandit. Cora continues: “I just got off at the wrong time” and is told that she’s going to help the group. Meanwhile, Zé packs his things to go live in another hideout.
“Let me go, let me go, I just came to visit a friend,” says Cora.
Cora in Maria Isis’ apartment:
Luckily, Zé, Isis and Josué go out the back, to the misfortune of the leader of the henchmen, who calls Maurílio: “The house is empty, we didn’t find a trace of the guy here, except for a photo similar to the one you saw showed”.
Before they leave, the bandits decide to tie up Cora and the doorman, in addition to breaking everything in the apartment. Minutes later, Kelly (Lidi Lisboa) arrives at the place and unties the two.
Cora faces José Alfredo. Maria Ísis argues with Cora and calls Joshua. Cora makes a proposal to the Commander. Cora takes a photo of José Alfredo to prove he is alive. Henchmen in search of the Commander invade Maria Isis’ apartment and gag Batista and Cora. Kelly calls Maria Isis to tell her what happened in her apartment. José Alfredo suspects that Fabrício Melgaço sent the henchmen to Maria Isis’ house. Cristina’s graduation begins. Cora realizes that her cell phone has been stolen by the thugs.
The leader of the gang that invaded the apartment calls Fabricio and talks about the photo on the stolen cell phone. Reginaldo and Jurema demand that Cora continue with her housework. Maurílio receives Cora’s cell phone from a stranger and sees the Commander’s photo. Erika calls Robertão. Cristina pays tribute to her father at his graduation. Antoninho suggests that José Alfredo hides in the school’s shed. Cristina dances with Vicente. Maria Marta meets Téo. Maria Clara sees Cristina and Vicente almost kissing.