Teacher killed in London on her way to a pub, police say | World

A British teacher, found dead last week, was on her way to meet a friend in a pub near her house when she was allegedly attacked, UK police said on Thursday (23).

Sabina In, 28, left his home in a neighborhood south of the English capital around 8:30 pm last Friday (17). She needed to cross a public park, in a short 5 minute journey, to reach the bar where a friend was waiting for her.

Nessa never made it to the pub, and her body was found the next day by a visitor to the park.

Trevor Lawry, the detective in charge of the investigations, said in a video that the teacher appeared to have been approached by some individual – who was not identified – and “fatally attacked”.

According to the investigator, a man was arrested but was eventually released. British police are asking that any information that might help resolve the case be brought to the authorities.

“We are still working on several lines of investigation,” said Lawry.

The case has been presented by the British press as a femicide crime. The detective, however, said that the streets of the capital “are safe for women”.

“I want to ensure that all people can walk freely and without fear,” he said.