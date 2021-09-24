Tereza Cristina, Minister of Agriculture, says she has Covid | Policy

Minister Tereza Cristina, of Agriculture, informed this Friday (24) that she is with Covid. Unlike Marcelo Queiroga (Saúde), who also caught the disease in recent days, Cristina was not part of President Jair Bolsonaro’s entourage on the trip to New York.

Cristina is 67 years old and has already received the two doses of vaccine against Covid. She said she is feeling fine.

Understand: Why is it possible to get Covid even vaccinated, like Minister Queiroga

“Good Morning! I let everyone know that I tested positive for Covid-19. I am well. I canceled my in-person appointments and I will remain in isolation during the period of medical orientation”, published the minister on a social network.

1 of 1 Minister Tereza Cristina during a live in September 2020 — Photo: Reproduction Minister Tereza Cristina during a live in September 2020 — Photo: Reproduction

Other members of the government are also isolated due to Covid’s security protocols. Queiroga never returned to Brazil and is in quarantine in New York. Authorities who had contact with him on the trip, on the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), did not leave his home after his arrival in Brazil.

President Jair Bolsonaro himself performs isolation in the official residence of the Palácio da Alvorada.

In addition to Cristina and Queiroga, at least 13 other ministers who are or were part of the Bolsonaro government have already had Covid. The president and the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, have also already caught the disease.