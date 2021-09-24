Thales Bretas honors Paulo Gustavo

Thales Bretas was one of the guests of today’s “MTV Miaw”. Thales received the Transforma MIAW LGBTQIAP+ award in memory of her husband Paulo Gustavo, who died in May as a result of complications from covid-19.,

“Today I deal with the loss of this man incredible, father of my children, who bet on me to build what we have most beautiful and precious. I really miss and anguish for not live this life project the way you always do I dreamed,” said Thales in the speech upon receiving the award.

He continued: “I want to honor all his efforts to win the respect and admiration of many people, because it was not easy and we had to break through many barriers. And I hope to continue doing this with the delicacy that we can, inspiring others to follow your dreams and expose yourself. love moves mountains. Love a lot, spread love and respect because the world needs it”.

This award made me reflect a lot about my trajectory in my adolescence, when I discovered my sexuality. Hiding would only bring more unhappiness and it wouldn’t contribute anything to make the world better and people, including me, to be happy to love whoever they wanted. I started to think that I had a social duty to raise the flag and impose myself, showing that I was happy loving another man and that this was my right and not a disrespect or affront to anyone.”

Thales continued “When I met Paulo Gustavo, our desires were married. We both wanted to build a family, based on love and respect. We were proud to show that to everyone who accompanied us, in a natural way.”

Thales also praised the repercussion that his relationship with the actor had. “I was very happy and surprised with the repercussions of the marriage. To this day I receive enormous affection from people all over Brazil. Straight, gay, trans, child, young, elderly. I’m very proud of the sensitive way in which Paulo took ours love for Brazil and how much this man transformed tolerance in many people”.

The event was also marked by a defeat for Luísa Sonza in all the categories she competed in, in addition to the exchange of looks by Pabllo, who made a remarkable final presentation.

Check out the winners of the MTV Miaw 2021.