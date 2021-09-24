‘The chance of coup is zero’, says Bolsonaro the magazine

RIO — President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated that “the chance of a coup is zero”. The statement was given in an interview with the magazine ” Veja” published on Friday. In the conversation, the president spoke about the 2022 elections and the printed vote, said he could not regulate the prices of gasoline and cooking gas and again questioned the effectiveness of the CoronaVac vaccine.

Read:Eduardo Bolsonaro, Minister of Agriculture and Attorney General test positive for Covid

Bolsonaro was asked if his actions and speeches were preparing for a coup d’etat, which the president denied.

“From here to there, the chance of a hit is zero.” Since then, we see that this possibility always exists – said the president, referring to the impeachment processes filed by the opposition.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Bolsonaro speaks to supporters in an anti-democratic act in Brasília Photo: SERGIO LIMA / AFP President Jair Bolsonaro during the flag raising ceremony Photo: Cristiano Mariz / Agência O Globo President attacks STF and adopts coup-like tone in speech to supporters on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: Paulo Lopes / AFP President attacks STF and adopts coup-like tone in speech to supporters on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: TheNews2 / Agência O Globo President attacks STF and adopts coup-like tone in speech to supporters on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo Photo: TheNews2 / Agência O Globo Moment when Bolsonaro arrives at the event to speak on a podium on Avenida Paulista Photo: Miguel Schincariol / AFP Pro-Bolsonaro supporters packed Avenida Paulista Photo: Amanda Perobelli / Reuters Aerial image shows Avenida Paulista, at the height of the Masp, taken by pro-Bolsonaro protesters Photo: Miguel Schincariol / AFP Moment when Bolsonaro arrives at the event to speak on a podium on Avenida Paulista Photo: Amanda Perobelli / REUTERS Costumed as the extremist who invaded the US Capitol in a pro-Trump act, the demonstrator demonstrates support for Deputy Daniel Silveira, arrested for threatening STF minister Alexandre de Moraes and defending AI-5 Photo: Miguel Schincariol / AFP Bolsonaro speaks to supporters alongside Vice President Hamilton Mourão and Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas in Brasília Photo: SERGIO LIMA / AFP Bolsonaro speaks to supporters alongside Vice President Hamilton Mourão and Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas in Brasília Photo: SERGIO LIMA / AFP Supporters wave to Bolsonaro aboard a Brazilian Air Force helicopter in Brasília Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP Bolsonaro waves to supporters as they fly over the anti-democratic act in Brasília Photo: SERGIO LIMA / AFP With a poster in English, supporters of President Bolsonaro ask the STF ministers to leave, on the Esplanade of Ministries in the city of Brasília Photo: Mateus Bonomi / Agência O Globo Supporters of the president ask for military intervention – it reads dictatorship – during an act in Brasília Photo: Mateus Bonomi / Agência O Globo President’s supporters ask for military intervention in French during an event in Brasília Photo: Mateus Bonomi / Agência O Globo Supporters of President Bolsonaro protest against democracy in Brasília Photo: Mateus Bonomi / Agência O Globo The event in Brasília has the support of truck drivers Photo: Mateus Bonomi / Agência O Globo Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro camp near the Esplanade of Ministries Photo: Mateus Bonomi / Agência O Globo

In the interview, Bolsonaro stated that he will run for re-election next year and said that “he will no longer repeat what happened in 2018”. “The vice must have some characteristics, he has to help you”, he added. After frequent clashes with his running mate, Hamilton Mourão, the expectation is that the two would not repeat the double from when they were elected. Bolsonaro, however, did not rule out that possibility, although he said he sees the retired general with a profile for the Senate.

— Mourão, for example, I don’t think the gate is closed for him yet. Now, Mourão doesn’t have the political experience. Practically zero. And when you’re old, it’s harder to learn things. But in my opinion, he would be a good senator,” he said.

Covid CPI: Messages held by senators indicate concerted action on the networks to attack opponents of the government

Bolsonaro also did not rule out the possibility of joining any Centrão party to run in next year’s elections:

— About the party, I will not run away from being in the PP, PL or Republicans. I will not run away from being with these parties, talking to them. PTB offered it to me too.

Bolsonaro denied that he has preference to run in the election against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The PT, who regained his political rights this year, appears in the lead of voting intentions for 2022, according to the latest IPEC survey released this week. In this regard, Bolsonaro said that the opponent benefits from his criticisms of the economy:

— Research is one thing, reality is another. What does the other side do?: “Oh, in my time the gas was so much, the meat was so much.” They keep throwing it there, he took a somewhat tidy economy from Fernando Henrique Cardoso. We’re tidying up the house, fattening the piglet, hope the big bad wolf doesn’t eat our piglet.

Chronology of cases: As Bolsonaro and allies defended ineffective treatments against Covid-19, initiatives spread across the country

In “See”, Bolsonaro relativized the economic crisis and the rise in the prices of consumer items such as cooking gas and gasoline. When questioned, the president replied that he will not “set or hold prices” and that “all criticism falls in his lap”.

“I’m not going to fix or hold prices. I can’t chart the price of gasoline, for example, but I want the consumer to know the refinery’s fuel price, federal tax, transportation, profit margin, and state tax. Today all criticism falls into my lap. The dollar is high, but what can I say to Roberto Campos [presidente do BC]? Who decides is he, who has independence and a mandate. I recognize that the cost of living has grown here, beyond reasonable, but I see prospects for improvement in the future – said the president.

Bolsonaro also promised that Auxílio Brasil, the government’s new social program, will have a minimum of R$300. According to him, the amount has already been agreed with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. When talking about the aid, the president also needled the PT:

— I doubt that the PT would be reelected with the budget I have. For sure they would break the spending ceiling.

Know more

To the point Brazilians, Haitians and the US immigration crisis



Lauro and Gabeira What’s behind the Bolsonaro government’s record disapproval



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



CBN Panorama CPI extra season; ‘Owl’ in the Chamber with administrative reform; and the drama of Brazilian income





About the printed vote, a proposal defended by Bolsonaro, he stated that “it would not spoil” next year’s elections even if the project is not implemented – the Chamber rejects the PEC that proposed the printing of a proof of the vote. The president also stated that he feels more confident about the fairness of the electoral model with the participation of the Armed Forces in the process of auditing the ballot boxes. This, however, had been happening since last year, even before Bolsonaro accused, without proof, that the election could be rigged.

— Look: there’s going to be a choice, I’m not going to mess with it, don’t worry, there’s going to be a choice. What is Barroso doing? It has an ordinance for them, there, from the TSE, where there are various sectors of society, where there is the Armed Forces, which are participating in the process from now on. (…) With the Armed Forces participating, you have no reason to doubt electronic voting. The Armed Forces will pledge your name, there is no reason to doubt. I even praise Barroso with regard to this idea, as long as the institutions participate in all phases of the process,” said Bolsonaro.

Datasheet:The population’s trust in institutions and in the three powers falls

Another topic addressed was the pandemic. Bolsonaro stated that he would not change the position he took in dealing with the health crisis — even though he criticized the isolation and minimized the seriousness of the virus. He also questioned the efficacy of the CoronaVac vaccine again and reaffirmed that he had not taken any dose of the immunizing agent.

— I ask: does CoronaVac have scientific proof? It does not have. Getting vaccinated is a personal decision. My wife, for example, decided to take it in the United States. I didn’t take it,” he declared.