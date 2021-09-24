The Enemy – Castlevania Advance Collection is announced and available for PC and consoles

After several listings and leaks, the Konami officially announced the compilation Castlevania Advance Collection on Nintendo Direct from September 23rd.

The collection brings together four games, including the three games originally released for the Game Boy Advance in the 2000s and Dracula X, originally released in 1995.

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon was released in 2001 follows the story of vampire hunter Nathan Graves, who enters Dracula’s castle with his master to prevent the Count’s return. The game’s combat mixes traditional action with card attributes.

Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, from 2002, follows Juste Belmont, grandson of the legendary Simon Belmont, in his own adventure, and brought concepts such as Boss Rush and the Spell Fusion system, in which it is possible to combine weapons with a witchcraft book to defeat enemies.

Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, from 2003, is the franchise’s acclaimed game starring the mysterious Soma Cruz, a young student who has a strong past and connection to Dracula. The game’s combat featured the Tactical Souls system, in which Soma can acquire the souls of defeated enemies, using more than 100 abilities in total — and which has special content for New Game +.

Finally, Dracula X is a re-imagining of the franchise’s cult action game, Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, and acclaimed for its high level of challenge. In the game, the protagonist is Richter Belmont, who must follow the path of his family and defeat the Count in his castle.

The collection also includes a special gallery, quick saves, the Rewind function to correct jumps or wrong actions, and even ROM selection between the Japanese, European and American versions of the game.

Castlevania Advance Collection is available for PRAÇA, PS4, Xbox one and Nintendo Switch.