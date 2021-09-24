‘The girl who killed her parents’: how film about Suzane von Richthofen split in two | Movie theater

This is, after all, one of the most infamous real crimes in the country’s recent history. And now the public, which had grown horrified by the murders of Mandred and Marísia von Richthofen in 2002, would be given not just one opportunity to better understand what happened, but two. Recall the case.

And who watch “The girl who killed her parents” and “The boy who killed my parents”, which debut together on the digital platform Prime Video this Friday (24), will find even more.

“We say that in the end we ended up creating and playing three characters”, says in an interview with g1 Carla Diaz, an actress who plays Suzane in the productions. Watch the video above.

“Because we’re talking about two films that approach the same subject from two different perspectives. But in one of them we also have the courtroom version, where we tell the story years later. The character is much older, after prey. So it turns out to be another perspective. It sure was a big challenge.”

After starting her career as a baby, the actress became known for her performances in “Chiquititas” and in the soap opera “O Clone”. Even though she’s been working for 29 of her 30s, she says she’s never experienced anything like shooting two movies at the same time over 33 days.

“On set, we had to record, on the same day, sometimes scenes from both films. It was mixed. So, the team needed a lot of concentration, a lot of focus, to have these changes.”

Each of the productions is based on the testimonies of Suzane and Daniel Cravinhos, her boyfriend at the time and also convicted of the crime, during the investigations and the trial.

While “The boy who killed my parents” follows Suzane’s version of how he met Cravinhos and was influenced by a possessive and ambitious young man, “The girl who killed his parents” portrays his account, in which the crime mentor is a young woman unhappy with her family, manipulative and potentially abused by her father.

“I usually say that it’s a lot of dominance. In one, a character dominates more. In the other film, he is more dominated”, says Leonardo Bittencourt (“Malhação”), responsible for interpreting the versions of Daniel.

“And, at first, this recording of mirror scenes may seem more shocking, which are two scenes from different versions. But after a while for me it was the best thing, because it helped me to reference the two extremes. I would know how is that both are being told at this point in history.”

When it was announced in 2018, the project had only one film. Mauricio Eça had directed the video for Kelly Key’s “I’m Barbie Girl” and the two films of the soap opera “Carousel”, but he has long wanted to take the von Richthofen story to theaters.

With the help of producer Marcelo Braga (“The invisible girl”), he sought out criminologist Ilana Casoy, author of the book “O Quinto Mandamento – Caso de Polícia”, about the couple’s murder.

In partnership with the writer of crime books Raphael Montes (“Good morning, Veronica”), she looked again at the case file and arrived at a script divided into two parts. The first with Daniel’s version. The second, with Suzane’s.

The idea was already rare and followed the molds of films such as the French “Bem Quer Me, Mal Quer” (2002) and the Japanese classic “Rashomon” (1950).

When Diaz learned of the production, the search for the actress for the role lasted about a year. In her ad as the protagonist, there was still only one script.

It was producer Gabriel Gurman, from Galeria Distribuidora, who read the text and started the discussion of turning it into two separate films.

So the team threw out the previous structure and concluded that two scripts would be needed.

“I think this was done a lot because we realized how important it was for us to treat both versions equally,” says Montes.

“We don’t know what the truth is, so it was important for us to be impartial in this presentation. So we have two 80-minute films each showing.”

This even influenced the language of the productions. After flirting with the idea of ​​recording each of them with different eyes, Eça chose the same techniques for both.

“The two films are the same. It’s the same fact. The same case. What will differ are the points of view. But I can’t steal from one side or the other”, says the filmmaker.

“I can’t make the viewer feel differently. Who governs the way each film is narrated is the deponent of each film. Each one has a different rhythm because of how each told the story.”

In this most unusual case, the viewer may be confused as to which of the two to watch first.

To make things even more confusing, the pandemic has delayed the project’s launch and they have been left out of theaters – something that can be frustrating, but it also offers the opportunity to marathon it all at once or see it piecemeal.

So is there an ideal way to watch the stories? Director and screenwriter say the decision is up to the spectator, but they also come to the same nomination.

“This is very personal. Even because we’ve seen it several times in different orders. I would tell you today to see ‘The boy who killed’ first and then ‘The girl’. It would be the order I would advise. But there is no order. The important thing is to see both,” advises Eça.

“Maybe it’s cool to see marathoning. Maybe it’s interesting to leave a day to breathe, because one day you have a vision of one of them and you think, ‘Wow, that makes sense.’ And then the next day you see the other vision that it deconstructs everything I had understood until then,” adds Montes.

“I’ve changed my mind a few times myself. Toss the coin, but watch them both.”