The impacts of 5G in Brazil for the next 5 years

As happened in the transition of past generations, 5G technology arouses people’s curiosity about the impacts that this new feature will have on our lives. However, unlike what happened with 3G and 4G, for example, the fifth generation of telecommunications promises truly revolutionary changes.

All this thanks to the features of 5G, which will offer, among other benefits, the following:

Higher data transfer speed (up to 20 Gbps);

Shorter response time (latency) (only 1 ms);

Increased capacity of connected devices (up to 1 million devices);

More stable connections.

Of course, it seems frivolous simply to say that 5G is going to be revolutionary without showing how it will happen. That’s why, with the support of Motorola – a partner brand in promoting 5G in Brazil – we are going to list some profound impacts that this new technology should bring to our country in the next five years.

Telephony

It’s hard to talk about the new generation of telecommunications without bumping into telephony. After all, this is one of the segments that ends up pushing the technology to develop more and more and it is where the impacts end up being more noticeable at first.

With a little effort, it is possible to remember the big change that was the arrival of 3G and 4G in Brazil, especially with regard to mobile internet. Now, think about this same multiplied impact, with people being able to use their devices (smartphones, tablets, computers and wearables) as if they were connected to their homes’ fixed broadband.

With the arrival of 5G, video calling and video conferencing meetings will be much more stable and can be held wherever you are. As a result of this change, teleworking (which has grown a lot in recent months) will be further expanded, in addition to bringing people who are physically distant even closer together.

Health

Medicine is another area that needed to adapt a lot in recent months and the changes ended up driving several innovations in this segment. The arrival of 5G will further enhance these transformations, such as telemedicine, which should become a standard of care and allow for the treatment of health problems on a scale never seen before.

5G should also bring new ways of monitoring the health of patients, even from a distance. This should open the door to several business opportunities, such as the creation of applications and devices, changes in health and insurance plans (which could be more personalized) and even in the pharmaceutical industry.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also benefit from 5G, and health can take advantage of this evolution. More accurate diagnoses, automated surgeries and procedures, and faster testing are just a few of the possible applications we will see become a reality in the coming years.

Mobility

There has long been talk about autonomous cars and smart cities. However, it is with the arrival of 5G and its revolution in technology that these trends will become a reality in our lives.

AI again plays a major role here, especially due to machine learning (or machine learning, for the term in English). This means that we are not too far from the moment when we can get into a car and it will take us to our destination fully automatically.

But the mobility issue also impacts other aspects of a smart city. The expansion of urban centers, the delivery of packages (with drones or other autonomous devices), the organization of traffic and even the holding of events can be profoundly impacted by the arrival of 5G in Brazil. Not to mention our own homes, which are becoming more and more connected.

careers

So far we have been talking about the transformations that 5G should bring to some segments of our society. However, we need to highlight the impact this technology is likely to have on careers, especially as virtually every area will change.

In this sense, new professions are already emerging due to 5G, which includes careers related to technology (AI, security, development and others), management (representatives and leaders of new companies), education (online teachers and preparers), industry ( automotive, pharmaceutical, medical, environmental and others) and much more.

Of course, this entire process also demands an effort on the part of professionals to prepare themselves. After all, 5G is there to be explored and mastered by those who want to be the protagonists of this new phase in the history of technology. Are you ready?

5G is already a reality

Although the tone of this article is for the impacts of 5G in the coming years, it must be said that this technology is already a reality in several countries, including Brazil. In nations such as Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States, this fifth generation of telecommunications has been around for some time.

Around here, some regions already have the technology called 5G DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing), an intermediary between 4G and 5G. But Brazil has been preparing itself more and more for this technology, especially because Anatel has already approved the bidding notice and the capitals should have 5G coverage by 2022.

