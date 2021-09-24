The incredible discovery that indicates human presence in the Americas much earlier than previously thought

by

  • Paul Rincon
  • BBC News website science editor

footprints in White Sands National Park, New Mexico, USA

Credit, Bournemouth University

Photo caption,

A team of scientists working in the southwestern US found human footprints that were dated between 23,000 and 21,000 years ago

New scientific findings indicate that humans arrived in the Americas at least 7,000 years earlier than previously estimated.

Research into the moment when the American continent started to be populated from Asia has been arousing deep debates for decades. Many researchers are skeptical of evidence for a human presence in North America well beyond 16,000 years ago.

Now, a team of scientists working in the southwestern US state of New Mexico has found human footprints that have been dated between 23,000 and 21,000 years ago.

This discovery has the potential to transform what is known and what is thought about when the continent was populated. It suggests the existence of large migrations that we know nothing about and raises the possibility that these populations may have gone extinct.