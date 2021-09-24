The main side effects of the vaccine in children

THECurrently, vaccines against Covid-19 are already being given to children between the ages of 12 and 15, while the decision on the extension of immunizations to the younger population is still out of the question, reports an article published on the website. Specialized Medical Daily.

The verdict is expected to be announced in the next few days. For now, only Pfizer’s vaccine is authorized for children aged 12 and over, as Moderna and Janssen vaccines have only been authorized for people aged 18 and over.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) public health agency, vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 will have a similar effect on children compared to symptoms experienced by the adult population.

In other words, this means that, like adults, after being inoculated the little ones will be better protected from becoming seriously ill if they contract the new coronavirus. Furthermore, widespread vaccination will also help to prevent more people from spreading Covid-19, thus helping to stop the pandemic.

Similar to how adults’ bodies react to vaccines, children 12 and above tend to experience local and systemic side effects.

Among the local effects, pain, redness and swelling in the injection area are highlighted. These effects can last from hours to a few days, according to the CDC.

On the other hand, systemic effects include fatigue, headache, chills, muscle aches, fever, joint pain and even nausea. These side effects typically last 1 to 3 days, and are more evident after the second dose of the vaccine.

The Mayo Clinic says that the potential discomfort experienced after taking the vaccine can be alleviated by taking a pain reliever, but not before the vaccination.

